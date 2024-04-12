Exclusive

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

12 April 2024, 12:47

Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Perrie Edwards was seemingly in awe of former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock when she launched her solo career.

Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, so that bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall could focus on their solo careers after eight years together.

Perrie has officially embarked on her solo venture with new single ‘Forget About Us’, less than a year after Leigh-Anne too launched her independent status with songs like ‘My Love’ and ‘Stealin Love’.

As she promoted the new single Perrie stopped by Capital to chat to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on the All New Capital Breakfast Show and she spoke about how inspiring she found Leigh-Anne when she kicked off her solo career and how much she misses the girls.

Perrie Edwards on the All New Capital Breakfast show
Perrie Edwards on the All New Capital Breakfast show. Picture: Global

“It’s really bizarre,” Perrie admitted. “But it is exciting that we’re all doing our thing. You never know what the future holds and I do miss them a lot.”

Chris asked how influential the other girls have been in her music-making process and Perrie said simply watching Leigh-Anne go it alone left her amazed.

Perrie Edwards has released her solo single 'Forget About Us'
Perrie Edwards has released her solo single 'Forget About Us'. Picture: Global

She shared: “I think the main thing I’ve found inspiring is when we decided to part ways – the idea of it is one thing, taking a break seeing what happens – but actually seeing Leigh Anne go out and do it was wild.

“So I’m watching her in interviews, watching her perform and I’m like, ‘how is she doing this?’ I was so proud of her and so buzzing for her, but I kept thinking, ‘Oh god I’ve got to do that next. Can I do that? I don’t know.’”

Perrie Edwards on missing Little Mix and her son Axel not wanting ballads on her new album - plus she sings Beyoncé!

Perrie also addressed fans’ thoughts that ‘Forget About Us’ feels like a country song.

She agreed: “Everything I seem to sing or do has that twang, it’s like a running thread in the album!”

Jordan asked if Perrie had heard any of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ and she swiftly replied: “Yes!” before breaking into a rendition of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.

Perrie Edwards has released 'Forget About Us'
Perrie Edwards has released 'Forget About Us'. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

However, Perrie explained her upcoming album isn’t actually a country album, adding: “It did keep happening by accident, but that’s a compliment so thank you.”

‘Forget About Us’ is available to stream now.

