Why Leigh-Anne Pinnock's New Song 'Stealin' Love' Is Super Personal

26 March 2024, 10:42

Two photos of Leigh-Anne on the red carpet
Leigh-Anne is releasing her third single 'Stealin' Love' on the 28th of March, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne is dropping a third solo single, ‘Stealin’ Love’, and the meaning behind the song could be deeper than you think. Here's what and who it might be about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been going full steam ahead with her solo career after Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022.

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall joined Leigh-Anne in pursuing their solo ventures but she was first off the mark releasing her singles ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love' featuring Ayra Starr in 2023.

With her solo album expected to drop sometime in 2024, the singer has revealed she’ll be dropping another single, ‘Stealin’ Love’ in the last week of March and this one might be the most sentimental yet.

Leigh-Anne wearing a red gown on the red carpet
Leigh-Anne is reportedly dropping her solo album in 2024. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix star posted a teaser for ‘Stealin’ Love’ on her socials on the 23rd of March. In the video, she was seen playing a taste of the upcoming single in her car, wearing a grey tracksuit and lip-syncing along.

With the video, Leigh-Anne captioned, “This song has seen so many different versions since its birth back in 2020 (!) It’s a song that talks about putting so much into someone and not getting the same in return.

“There was a time when the trust was broken and I couldn't see a way through. It’s honest - maybe too honest - but so important to me & my story…”

Leigh-Anne definitely poured her heart and soul into this single and the upcoming album, speaking to Vogue magazine, she said, "With the album, I really wanted to be as honest as possible with everything: motherhood, the highs, the lows, my relationship.”

Leigh-Anne and André take a selfies together
Leigh-Anne and André have been together since 2016. Picture: Instagram: @leighannepinnock

“Everything on Instagram looks perfect and nothing is. I wanted to show that in my relationship. It’s about somebody stealing love away from you – you give so much and they’re taking it and not giving enough in return."

Whilst Leigh-Anne hasn’t publicly connected her upcoming song with the issues she’s had in the past with her husband, she did tell the magazine: "Things aren’t perfect, and I get a bit deep with that," after being asked whether André Gray and motherhood inspired her new music.

She explained that whilst ‘Don’t Say Love’ is about wanting to be loved, and ‘My Love’ is a celebration of all types of love, ‘Stealin’ Love’ is about “somebody stealing love away from you”.

The upcoming album might be inspired by pain from the past, but Leigh-Anne has publicly spoken about the pride she felt when both she and her husband came out of their troubles, stronger than ever.

Speaking to Glamour Magazine, the ‘Stealin’ Love’ singer stated,” I think people often think that if something bad happens in a relationship, if you get cheated on or whatever, that it's automatically done, it's over, and that's fair enough, but in my case, I chose to work at it, and I am so happy that I did.”

Leigh-Anne’s single ‘Stealin’ Love’ is set to drop on Thursday the 28th of March. 2024.

