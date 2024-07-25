Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Responds With Cryptic Post After She Said They're 'Not Super Close'

Hailey Bieber has said she's not 'super close' to her family anymore. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Stephen Baldwin seems to have responded to Hailey Bieber's recent comments with a cryptic post.

Hailey Bieber, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has said that she's distant with her family now as she's built a family of her own with her husband Justin Bieber.

After Hailey said this her dad, Stephen Baldwin, posted a cryptic video which fans think is his response to her comments. He shared a video of him smiling into the camera before saying, 'I love you' and staring off into the distance.

He captioned the post: "Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU."

Hailey Bieber and Stephen Baldwin in 2013. Picture: Getty

People were in his comments asking if he was talking directly to his daughter Hailey, who he shares with graphic designer Kennya Baldwin.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family," the mum-to-be had told W magazine.

In the interview she recognised the famous lineage she comes from with her dad being Stephen Baldwin and her uncles being Alec Baldwin, William Baldwin and David Baldwin.

"Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognised that that was different,” Hailey said before adding that she's "not super close" with them anymore.

Going on to explain why she doesn't feel close to her family, she said: "I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.

"But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

