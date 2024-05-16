Hailey Bieber Reveals Unique Pregnancy Craving: 'You're Not Allowed To Judge!'

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy at the start of May 2024. Picture: Instagram: @haileybieber

By Tiasha Debray

We all love a celeb pregnancy and Hailey Bieber’s is no exception. Her fans are excited to follow her on this journey through the ups and downs and the just plain weird… like her recent pregnancy craving.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hailey and Justin Bieber broke the internet at the start of May when they announced their pregnancy to the world via their cumulative 345 million followers on Instagram.

The pair shared the news by posting photos and a short video of the pair renewing their vows in Hawaii, you can check out the photos here.

With Hailey dressed head to toe in Saint Laurent white lace, the tight dress beautifully highlighted the growing baby bump and fans were delighted to see the love and intimacy between the future parents.

But with pregnancy, on one side there is romance and love, and on the other side comes the less graceful stuff, like weird cravings.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber renewed their vows in May 2024. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Hailey has shared her latest pregnancy craving and it’s a doozy. The 27-year-old uploaded a photo of herself holding a pickle, covered in egg salad and hot sauce.

She added some text on top that read, “Currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce.”

Before finally exclaiming, “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hailey Bieber shared her bizarre pregnancy craving on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @haileybieber

Pickles are quite a common pregnancy craving, and as far as cravings go, whilst the combination is a little odd, it’s not as bad as dirt or cigarette ash, two very real cravings some women have claimed to have.

Hailey’s friend Gigi Hadid had one specific craving and went all out with it, an Everything Bagel.

The model has spoken in interviews about how she would eat an Everything Bagel every single day during her pregnancy, even having an Everything Bagel as her birthday cake that year.

Since announcing the pregnancy, Hailey has dived into motherhood face first, sharing her experience of expecting through ‘photo dumps’ on her Instagram that show her cradling her bump.

The model and entrepreneur already own a skincare brand called Rhode, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Hailey embraced her experience with pregnancy and motherhood by releasing new products.

We don’t know about you but if Hailey released a product for stretch marks, we’d be first in line.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.