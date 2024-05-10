Molly-Mae Hague's Relatable Reaction To Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Molly-Mae's response to Hailey Bieber being pregnant. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae proved she's just like the rest of us with her response to Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement.

On Thursday it was like the whole world was watching as Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced that were having their first child.

And that's because so many of us were watching, Hailey and Justin's IG posts have collectively amassed over 21 million likes. One of those likes belongs to one of our favourite ex-islanders Molly-Mae Hague who was quick to respond to the news.

Love Island winner Molly-Mae was among hundreds of celebrities that reacted to the news with Kim Kardashian writing, "I love you guys soooo much!!!" and Tate McRae commenting, "CONGRATULATIONS" with crying emojis.

Molly welcomed her first child Bambi in January 2023 with her finacé Tommy Fury, so it's likely her maternal side kicked in as soon as she saw the post.

Molly-Mae shared the news on her IG story. Picture: Instagram @mollymae

Molly shared the post on her Instagram story saying "OMG" next to a 'baby angel' emoji and a crying emoji. She chose to lead her post with the stunning photo of Hailey and Justin cradling the baby bump. That's exactly how we feel Molly!

The pregnancy announcement came with a beautifully shot video of the couple embracing one another and renewing their vows. There were also several photos of the couple, showing Hailey in a gorgeous white lace dress and matching headscarf.

While Molly named her daughter Bambi after the iconic Disney character, we don't know much about the name of the Bieber baby other than that they've reportedly already picked out a name.

Justin and Hailey Bieber reveal pregnancy

According to People's source the Bieber's have already started to decorate their nursery too: "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved.

"This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

