What Has Molly-Mae Hague Named Her Baby Girl?

31 January 2023, 10:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their baby girl, but what have they named their daughter?

Molly-Mae Hague has officially become a first-time mama after welcoming her baby girl with her long-term boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island 2019 runners-up announced the birth of their daughter with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of them cradling their newborn in the hospital, revealing she was born on January 23, 2023.

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Has Molly-Mae Given Birth? Announcement 'Spoiled' By YouTuber Jake Paul

Although PLT creative director Molly is yet to announce the name of her little one, fans have been sharing theories in recent weeks, with many thinking they’ve uncovered baby Fury’s first name.

Let’s take a look…

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her baby girl in January
Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her baby girl in January. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

What has Molly-Mae Hague named her baby girl?

Molly-Mae is yet to reveal her daughter’s name, but revealed during her pregnancy that she and Tommy had the name picked out since they first started dating back in 2019.

She also told her Instagram followers last year that she had a very unique moniker picked out for her little one, saying at the time: “It's a really, really unusual and a different name.”

Here’s a look at all the fan theories so far…

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Fans have been guessing what Molly-Mae has named her daughter
Fans have been guessing what Molly-Mae has named her daughter. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Is Molly-Mae’s baby girl named Halo?

One of the first theories that went viral was that Molly had picked out the name Halo for her daughter.

This idea was first sparked after fans noticed she had added an angel emoji to a string of her pregnancy photos, with many thinking it was a huge hint to the name Halo.

Some fans think Molly-Mae named her baby Halo
Some fans think Molly-Mae named her baby Halo. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae first announced her pregnancy in September last year
Molly-Mae first announced her pregnancy in September last year. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Is Molly-Mae’s baby girl named Nephele?

Another theory that has gone viral is the name Nephele, which translates to ‘cloud’ as per Greek mythology, which references a woman who was formed from a cloud.

A cloud emoji has also appeared in a string of Molly’s pregnancy posts and the cloud decor at her baby shower.

Others even pointed out that the username Nephele Fury has already been set up on Instagram, making people certain that the account is for the couple’s daughter.

Molly-Mae had a lot of cloud decor at her baby shower
Molly-Mae had a lot of cloud decor at her baby shower. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Fans noticed Nephele Fury has already been set up on Instagram
Fans noticed Nephele Fury has already been set up on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Is Molly-Mae’s baby girl named Bambi?

A new theory has been circulating online that Molly-Mae has named her daughter after the Disney character Bambi.

A fan on TikTok claimed that she heard from sources close to the influencer that they had picked out Bambi for their daughter.

However, none of these names have been confirmed by Molly-Mae or Tommy themselves, so fans will have to wait and see once the couple are ready to announce the name of their little one.

