Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Baby Bambi's Nickname And It's Not What You're Expecting

20 February 2023, 15:22

Molly-Mae has unveiled Bambi's nickname
Molly-Mae has unveiled Bambi's nickname. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae revealed another Disney-inspired name she called her baby daughter and it's adorable!

Molly-Mae Hague has been giving us baby fever with all of her Bambi updates, she's been keeping her followers in the know since welcoming her bundle of joy on January 23.

The Love Island star's fans were on the edge of their seats as they anticipated the baby's name reveal, she of course, famously gave her baby girl the Disney-inspired title.

Molly-Mae Hague Candidly Shares Before And After Postpartum Photos

Now, she's unveiled a cute nickname she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have been calling their daughter – and it's another Disney reference.

Molly-Mae revealed via her Instagram Stories that she's been calling her first-born 'Piglet' – adorable!

Molly-Mae calls her baby girl 'Piglet'
Molly-Mae calls her baby girl 'Piglet'. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The 23-year-old shared a mirror selfie as she cradled Bambi – who was channelling Piglet by wearing a pink baby grow – the mother and daughter duo were all ready for a day out on the flower market.

She wrote the nickname next to the cute snap, followed by an emoji of a pig.

Of course, the name Bambi hails from the 1942 Disney classic, and Piglet refers to the iconic Winnie The Pooh character – she has a theme!

A week after she gave birth, Molly announced her newborn's name with an Instagram post, she pictured a brand new nursery with a 'Bambi' light-up sign hung on the wall.

Molly-Mae has been keeping her fans updated with motherhood
Molly-Mae has been keeping her fans updated with motherhood. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The PrettlyLittleThing creative director has been candid about the reaction to the unique name, sharing that it had been a 'hard' time.

She explained in a YouTube video that they had deiced on the title a long time ago, Hague said: "I think because we’d always known our first baby girl would be called Bambi we got so used to that being her name and, to us, it wasn’t really unusual anymore.

“And I know it definitely is unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste," Molly continued.

