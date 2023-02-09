Molly-Mae Addresses ‘Nasty’ Reaction To Daughter Bambi’s Name

9 February 2023, 11:55

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up on the negative reaction she received after revealing her daughter's name is Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media after giving birth to her baby girl with boyfriend Tommy Fury, taking to YouTube to share how her life has changed since Bambi arrived.

In a video titled ‘My Birth Story’, an emotional Molly-Mae and Tommy showed their daughter to the camera and discussed what it was like welcoming their baby into the world.

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

The former Love Islander also discussed the backlash she received when she announced Bambi’s name, calling the day she made the announcement ‘a really hard day’.

Molly-Mae addressed the backlash over her baby girl's name Bambi
Molly-Mae addressed the backlash over her baby girl's name Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Molly-Mae filmed a YouTube video sharing all her birth details
Molly-Mae filmed a YouTube video sharing all her birth details. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

“I don’t know if you guys noticed but I just switched comments on that post off,” she began.

“I think I was brought back down to planet earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be,” Molly-Mae added. “I think because we’d always known our first baby girl would be called Bambi we got so used to that being her name and, to us, it wasn’t really unusual anymore.

“And I know it definitely is unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste, so when we announced it in my mind I was just like, ‘that’s just her, she’s Bambi and that’s her beautiful name’ and then two seconds after posting it I was like, ‘oh my god!’”

Molly went on: “I don’t even know why I’m talking about this in this video as it’s supposed to be a really positive happy video but there’s so many things from the past two weeks we need to catch up on.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are parents to baby girl Bambi
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are parents to baby girl Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Tommy Fury called parenthood 'the best thing that's happened to me'
Tommy Fury called parenthood 'the best thing that's happened to me'. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Molly-Mae is now mum to a baby girl
Molly-Mae is now mum to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy drove down to London to welcome their baby girl, with Molly explaining she gave birth before her due date after being induced.

Tommy also appeared in the video, telling his partner's followers what it was like to watch Molly give birth.

He said: "It was like a science class in real life. It was the best thing I've ever seen in my life. It's the most beautiful thing, you can't describe it, you have to go through it to describe it."

And when Molly asked him how he feels about becoming a father he said: "Single-handedly the best thing that's happened so far, the best thing that's happened in my whole life."

They also briefly touched on Tommy's fight with Jake Paul which is booked for later this month, with Molly calling it 'a demolition job.'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to tune into the BRITs this year

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2023

Taylor Swift wore something borrowed on Grammy night

Taylor Swift Channeled Boyfriend Joe Alwyn With Grammys After-Party Look

Justin and Hailey Bieber's fans can't get over their adorable new photos

Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Have Just Given Us All Baby Fever

How you can apply for Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Is Happening & Here’s How To Apply

Everything you need to know about Charlotte Ritchie

Who Plays Kate In 'You' Series 4? Everything You Need To Know About Charlotte Ritchie

TV & Film

Penn Badgley sheds light on You's new direction

Penn Badgley Explains The New Direction Of You Season 4

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star