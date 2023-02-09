Molly-Mae Addresses ‘Nasty’ Reaction To Daughter Bambi’s Name

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up on the negative reaction she received after revealing her daughter's name is Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media after giving birth to her baby girl with boyfriend Tommy Fury, taking to YouTube to share how her life has changed since Bambi arrived.

In a video titled ‘My Birth Story’, an emotional Molly-Mae and Tommy showed their daughter to the camera and discussed what it was like welcoming their baby into the world.

The former Love Islander also discussed the backlash she received when she announced Bambi’s name, calling the day she made the announcement ‘a really hard day’.

Molly-Mae addressed the backlash over her baby girl's name Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae filmed a YouTube video sharing all her birth details. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

“I don’t know if you guys noticed but I just switched comments on that post off,” she began.

“I think I was brought back down to planet earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be,” Molly-Mae added. “I think because we’d always known our first baby girl would be called Bambi we got so used to that being her name and, to us, it wasn’t really unusual anymore.

“And I know it definitely is unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste, so when we announced it in my mind I was just like, ‘that’s just her, she’s Bambi and that’s her beautiful name’ and then two seconds after posting it I was like, ‘oh my god!’”

Molly went on: “I don’t even know why I’m talking about this in this video as it’s supposed to be a really positive happy video but there’s so many things from the past two weeks we need to catch up on.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are parents to baby girl Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury called parenthood 'the best thing that's happened to me'. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae is now mum to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy drove down to London to welcome their baby girl, with Molly explaining she gave birth before her due date after being induced.

Tommy also appeared in the video, telling his partner's followers what it was like to watch Molly give birth.

He said: "It was like a science class in real life. It was the best thing I've ever seen in my life. It's the most beautiful thing, you can't describe it, you have to go through it to describe it."

And when Molly asked him how he feels about becoming a father he said: "Single-handedly the best thing that's happened so far, the best thing that's happened in my whole life."

They also briefly touched on Tommy's fight with Jake Paul which is booked for later this month, with Molly calling it 'a demolition job.'

