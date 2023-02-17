Molly-Mae Hague Candidly Shares Before And After Postpartum Photos

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague returned to the gym for the first time since welcoming her baby daughter and has openly shared unedited snaps of her postpartum body.

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her first baby girl with Tommy Fury last month and has since been taking some much-needed time to rest and bond with baby Bambi.

The former Love Island star, 23, has been praised by fans for candidly sharing parts of her journey from pregnancy to birth and postpartum with her followers, and has now shared photos of her postpartum body.

Molly revealed on Thursday night that she made the decision to get back into the gym for the first time since becoming a mum and documented parts of her workout to share with fans.

Alongside a video montage of her working out on a stair master and treadmill in her home gym, Molly-Mae joked that her bum had ‘tripled in size from having Bambi’.

Molly-Mae shared what her body looks like 3.5 weeks postpartum. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae shared a picture of her last gym session before giving birth. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

"Some serious toning needed but I'll get there in time,” she added.

The social media influencer then shared a mirror selfie in the gym, sharing with fans a picture of her body 3.5 weeks postpartum.

She said of her gentle return to fitness: “So beyond excited to get me fitness back... Never felt so ready to get my body back moving again."

Molly then shared a snap of the last time she was in her home gym whilst heavily pregnant with Bambi.

Molly-Mae revealed she had headed back into the gym for the first time since giving birth. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae welcomed her daughter Bambi in January. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their first daughter last month. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She later clarified that she did, in fact, speak to her midwife before exercising again, adding in a separate post on her Instagram Stories: “I consulted with my midwife before starting to exercise again.

“The last week I have felt fully recovered and ready to move my body gradually again. Just wanted to clear that up."

Since giving birth, Molly-Mae has also treated fans to handfuls of adorable snaps of her baby daughter, and fans are loving the mom content!

