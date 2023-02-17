Molly-Mae Hague Candidly Shares Before And After Postpartum Photos

17 February 2023, 10:40

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague returned to the gym for the first time since welcoming her baby daughter and has openly shared unedited snaps of her postpartum body.

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her first baby girl with Tommy Fury last month and has since been taking some much-needed time to rest and bond with baby Bambi.

The former Love Island star, 23, has been praised by fans for candidly sharing parts of her journey from pregnancy to birth and postpartum with her followers, and has now shared photos of her postpartum body.

Molly-Mae Addresses ‘Nasty’ Reaction To Daughter Bambi’s Name

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

Molly revealed on Thursday night that she made the decision to get back into the gym for the first time since becoming a mum and documented parts of her workout to share with fans.

Alongside a video montage of her working out on a stair master and treadmill in her home gym, Molly-Mae joked that her bum had ‘tripled in size from having Bambi’.

Molly-Mae shared what her body looks like 3.5 weeks postpartum
Molly-Mae shared what her body looks like 3.5 weeks postpartum. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae shared a picture of her last gym session before giving birth
Molly-Mae shared a picture of her last gym session before giving birth. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

"Some serious toning needed but I'll get there in time,” she added.

The social media influencer then shared a mirror selfie in the gym, sharing with fans a picture of her body 3.5 weeks postpartum.

She said of her gentle return to fitness: “So beyond excited to get me fitness back... Never felt so ready to get my body back moving again."

Molly then shared a snap of the last time she was in her home gym whilst heavily pregnant with Bambi.

Molly-Mae revealed she had headed back into the gym for the first time since giving birth
Molly-Mae revealed she had headed back into the gym for the first time since giving birth. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae welcomed her daughter Bambi in January
Molly-Mae welcomed her daughter Bambi in January. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their first daughter last month
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their first daughter last month. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She later clarified that she did, in fact, speak to her midwife before exercising again, adding in a separate post on her Instagram Stories: “I consulted with my midwife before starting to exercise again.

“The last week I have felt fully recovered and ready to move my body gradually again. Just wanted to clear that up."

Since giving birth, Molly-Mae has also treated fans to handfuls of adorable snaps of her baby daughter, and fans are loving the mom content!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Capital’s Sky Mobile Winning Weekend!

Radio

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Is Love Quinn still alive? Netflix tease her return in You season 4 part 2

You Season 4 Part 2: Why Is Love Quinn Back? Is She Alive & Did She Die In Season 3?

Selena was scared about the reaction to her documentary

Selena Gomez Was Scared People Wouldn’t Hire Her After Documentary

Love Island's Faye and Teddy have broken up

Love Island’s Faye Winter Confirms Split From Teddy Soares Amid Weeks Of Speculation

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star