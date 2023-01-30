Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her baby girl! Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

By Capital FM

After announcing her pregnancy in September, Molly-Mae Hague has just welcomed her first baby!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have become parents for the first time as the former Love Island star gave birth to her first baby.

The PLT creative director shared the announcement on Monday by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram, revealing that they welcomed their baby girl on January 23, 2023.

Molly-Mae posted a sweet black-and-white snap of her and Tommy holding their new bundle of joy in a hospital bed, the caption simply read: "23/01/23."

All Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Glowing Baby Bump And Pregnancy Pictures

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Gets Candid About Her Changing Body

The new parents are yet to reveal the name they've chosen for their new tot, only revealing the birth date for now. An avalanche of well wishes for the family of three dominated the comments soon after she made the announcement.

Molly-Mae gave birth to her first child on January 23, 2023. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae, 23, announced back in September that she was expecting her little one with her boyfriend of three years, Tommy, also 23.

At the time, she shared a black-and-white video on Instagram, where the couple can be seen in a throwback clip from their time on Love Island in 2019.

In the clip taken from the series’ final, Molly told her beau: “I love you so much. I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

It then cuts to a shot of the pair adorably embracing Molly’s growing baby bump.

Just a few weeks later, the social media influencer shared the exciting news that they’re set to welcome a baby girl in a sweet gender reveal video.

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed a baby girl. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly has since been keeping fans updated with details of her pregnancy journey, frequently sharing snaps of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been dating since they met on Love Island three years ago, where they came in second place and have since become the only remaining couple from their series.

Congrats to the happy couple on their little bubba!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital