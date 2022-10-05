Molly-Mae Hague Announces She’s Having A Baby Girl In Sweet Gender Reveal Video

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she and Tommy Fury are set to welcome a baby girl!

The pregnant star took to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment she found out she was expecting a daughter.

The video showed a very excited Molly-Mae alongside her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury as they posed with a balloon which read ‘boy or girl?’ before pricking the balloon to reveal a flow of pink confetti.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed she's having a baby girl. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague is expecting a daughter. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

It’s only been a few weeks since the influencer shared she was expecting her first baby with Tommy, with the pair teasing their baby’s gender reveal previously, but choosing to keep it under wraps.

The new video, simply captioned ‘OUR LITTLE…’ alongside a string of emojis, was met with hundreds of comments from fellow stars and fans including former fellow Love Island star Amy Hart, who’s also pregnant, as well as Rosie Williams and Harley Bash.

Molly-Mae recently revealed she’s at least six months pregnant, with fans estimating her due date to be around December time.

Molly-Mae Hague is six months pregnant. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to become parents this year. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The 23-year-old has been answering fan questions on social media about her pregnancy, even revealing she and Tommy already have a name picked out for their little one!

She’s also candidly opened up about her early stages of pregnancy as she spoke about the struggles she faced within her first month, admitting she cried ‘five times a day’.

Since announcing the exciting news, Molly-Mae has treated fans to some stunning snaps of her baby bump as well as regular updates on her pregnancy journey.

