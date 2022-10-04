Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has been getting candid about the struggles she faced during her early stages of pregnancy.

Molly-Mae Hague recently announced she’s expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Tommy Fury and has now opened up to fans about the struggles that came with her early stages of pregnancy.

The former Love Island star shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel giving more details about her pregnancy journey, starting off by revealing she was 13 weeks pregnant at the time; she's currently 21 weeks pregnant.

Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Let Slip They’re Having A Baby Girl?

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Have Already Picked Their Baby Name

The creative director of PLT, 23, admitted it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for the first five months, with the star previously even saying during a fan Q&A that she and Tommy couldn’t even go baby shopping in case the news got out.

In her latest vlog, Molly-Mae goes on to get candid about the struggles she faced during her first month of pregnancy.

Molly-Mae Hague is currently 13 weeks pregnant. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae opened up about the struggles she faced during early pregnancy. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

In a very honest confessional, she admitted she found it all very emotional during the early days, saying: “I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100%. I just felt like every single day I was living an out-of-body experience, my emotions were something I’d never experienced before.

“I cried maybe five times a day for no reason. Just in tears over everything.”

Molly-Mae continued: “Also just the shock for Tommy and I. It’s honestly taken up until now to sink in. Every time we talk about it, it feels like we’re talking about a situation that’s not our own because it was a complete shock, I can’t lie.”

Elsewhere in the video, the influencer opens up about her feelings about her body changing during pregnancy as she shared that she’s put on a stone in the first trimester.

Molly-Mae shared updates about her baby. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae Hague revealed she cried 'five times a day' in her first month of pregnancy. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae shared updates about her pregnancy journey. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She went on: “I am really, really struggling with my body at the minute. I knew that was going to be the thing that I struggle with the most out of this whole entire journey.

“Like, even if I was to be sick or to be poorly, or to have issues, I just knew that over everything, mentally, a struggle for me would be like, well, it would be a mental struggle but it’s a physical thing that’s happening that I mentally struggle with – just seeing the changes to my body.”

Molly-Mae also confirmed that she and Tommy now know the sex of the baby after recently sharing a glimpse of the gender reveal, however, they’ve decided to keep it under wraps for now.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital