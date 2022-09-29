Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been Baby Shopping Yet Amid Pregnancy

29 September 2022, 13:14 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 13:15

Molly-Mae Hague admitted she and Tommy Fury would sneakily go to the baby section in shops
Molly-Mae Hague admitted she and Tommy Fury would sneakily go to the baby section in shops. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague revealed she hasn’t been able to go baby shopping yet.

Molly-Mae Hague announced just days ago that she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The PLT creative director, who found love with her boxer beau on Love Island in 2019, recently revealed in a fan Q&A that she has been keeping her pregnancy a secret for months, which means she hasn’t been able to do things like go baby shopping just yet.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Have Already Picked Their Baby Name

Opening up about how she kept her pregnancy a secret for over five months, Molly-Mae was asked by a fan on her Instagram Stories whether she had started buying clothes and toys for her little one.

The 23-year-old influencer replied: “No but I can now! I can’t wait.”

Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first baby
Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague revealed she hasn't been baby shopping yet after hiding pregnancy
Molly-Mae Hague revealed she hasn't been baby shopping yet after hiding pregnancy. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She explained she had to come up with a trick whilst sneakily looking at baby products in shops prior to announcing that she was expecting.

“Tommy and I would try and sneakily go into the baby section of shops and have loud convos like ‘what do you think your cousin would like for her baby shower’ whilst looking at all the cute clothes we wanted to get,” explained Molly.

She added: “I’m so excited to start getting the things we need!”

Molly-Mae Hague admitted she had a trick when trying to shop for baby clothes
Molly-Mae Hague admitted she had a trick when trying to shop for baby clothes. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to become parents in a matter of months
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to become parents in a matter of months. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Molly-Mae also admitted she has already picked out her baby name just days after sharing a glimpse of her baby's gender reveal in a YouTube video.

She gave fans a glimpse into her at-home baby gender reveal with Tommy, as the expecting parents have found out if they’re expecting a boy or girl, however, they have decided to keep it private for now.

Molly said she has had the name picked out for her little one with her boxer boyfriend for years, saying: “We had a boy and girl name picked out from basically the day we met. We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along.”

