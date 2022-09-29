Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Have Already Picked Their Baby Name

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague revealed she and boyfriend Tommy Fury have already decided on their baby’s name.

Molly-Mae Hague announced the news she and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby six months into her pregnancy.

The couple got together on Love Island 2019 and have stayed strong ever since, with Molly-Mae going on to become the face of PrettyLittleThing and Tommy excelling in his boxing career.

After moving into the house of their dreams earlier this year, the couple are now preparing for family life after Molly-Mae revealed on 25 September she’s pregnant with their first baby.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Find Out If They’re Having A Baby Boy Or Girl In Gender Reveal Video

And the couple have already decided on their baby’s name!

Molly-Mae is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The 23-year-old revealed in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday: “We had a boy and girl name picked out from basically the day we met. We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along.”

They revealed earlier this week they’ve found out the gender of the little one, but are yet to share any more details.

In a video montage of some of her pregnancy milestones so far, Molly captured the moment she and Tommy popped a balloon to find out their baby’s sex.

However, she kept it in black-and-white to keep the news a secret.

When they announced their news to the world Molly revealed she’s over five months pregnant, meaning she could give birth as soon as December this year or January 2023.

In Wednesday’s Q&A she was also asked whether she’s had any pregnancy cravings, which the blogger responded to with: “No! To be honest I’ve craved absolutely everything. The amount of food I ate in the first trimester was actually obscene.

“The hunger really caught me by surprise and I’d say has been my main pregnancy symptom.”

Tommy has also since shared the pregnancy photos on Instagram, calling it ‘a dream come true.’

