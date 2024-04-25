Exclusive

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

After the release of her documentary ‘Love In The Limelight’ Chloe Burrows told us her public relationship with Love Island ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran “100% was worth it” but she’s not sure she’d do it again.

Inspired by the likes of Stacey Dooley and Olivia Attwood who came before her, Love Island star Chloe Burrows has delved into the world of documentary with her new Channel 4 doc Love In The Limelight.

And who better to investigate the world of famous love than someone who’s gone through it themselves?

In 2021 Chloe came second in Love Island, with her then partner Toby Aromolaran, losing out to her best friend Millie Court and Liam Reardon who came first taking home that huge cash prize.

Since leaving the villa there has been much speculation about Chloe’s love life with her and Toby splitting a little over a year after they appeared on the show. From being rumoured to have dated Ekin-Su’s ex Davide Sanclimenti to being linked to Too Hot To Handle star Harry Johnson, Chloe hasn’t been able to get away from the limelight.

In her documentary she revealed that her being pictured with Harry had all been part of an experiment to see how the press would react to a 'showmance'.

Chloe Burrows was briefly rumoured to have dated Davide Sanclimenti earlier this year. Picture: Tom Barnes / Channel 4

Chloe told Capital that she had been “so nervous” to go ahead with the stunt and said the most shocking headline she read after the fact was one page naming Harry her ‘new boyfriend’ despite having no confirmation whatsoever. "We didn’t even hold hands," she exclaimed.

Throughout the documentary Chloe spoke to many experts in the field of dating, journalism and press but the most impactful conversation she had was with MAFS coach Mel Schilling.

During their chat Chloe found herself asking the rhetorical question, ‘Is it worth it?’. So we posed this question to her again to see if she had an answer now.

She said: "I mean I wouldn’t change anything at all about what happened, so I would say my public relationship 100% was worth it.

"I loved it, you know," she candidly revealed about her time with Toby.

“Would I do it again?” she asked herself before adding: “To be honest I’m really on the fence, I see the benefits and you can bloody rake it in - and guess what, cost of living, we all want to make money. Who doesn’t want to make money?

Chloe Burrows staged a showmance with Harry Johnson. Picture: Getty

“But I just think if I was to ever do it publicly again and actually make money off of it, I would have had to have been with him for quite a while and it would have to be a mutual understanding and there’d have to be so many boundaries, but not any time soon.”

So, a public relationship is off the cards for Chloe at the moment but the former islander is the host of a podcast called Chloe Vs World where you’d expect parts of her private love life would be spilled.

Chloe revealed that in the past she has said things on the podcast that she’s regretted but after over a year of doing it she has “got good” at censoring herself. Details about her private life ‘don't even come to mind’ during filming now she said.

