Exclusive

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

25 April 2024, 14:47

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship
Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

After the release of her documentary ‘Love In The Limelight’ Chloe Burrows told us her public relationship with Love Island ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran “100% was worth it” but she’s not sure she’d do it again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Inspired by the likes of Stacey Dooley and Olivia Attwood who came before her, Love Island star Chloe Burrows has delved into the world of documentary with her new Channel 4 doc Love In The Limelight.

And who better to investigate the world of famous love than someone who’s gone through it themselves?

In 2021 Chloe came second in Love Island, with her then partner Toby Aromolaran, losing out to her best friend Millie Court and Liam Reardon who came first taking home that huge cash prize.

Since leaving the villa there has been much speculation about Chloe’s love life with her and Toby splitting a little over a year after they appeared on the show. From being rumoured to have dated Ekin-Su’s ex Davide Sanclimenti to being linked to Too Hot To Handle star Harry Johnson, Chloe hasn’t been able to get away from the limelight.

In her documentary she revealed that her being pictured with Harry had all been part of an experiment to see how the press would react to a 'showmance'.

Chloe Burrows was briefly rumoured to have dated Davide Sanclimenti earlier this year
Chloe Burrows was briefly rumoured to have dated Davide Sanclimenti earlier this year. Picture: Tom Barnes / Channel 4

Chloe told Capital that she had been “so nervous” to go ahead with the stunt and said the most shocking headline she read after the fact was one page naming Harry her ‘new boyfriend’ despite having no confirmation whatsoever. "We didn’t even hold hands," she exclaimed.

Throughout the documentary Chloe spoke to many experts in the field of dating, journalism and press but the most impactful conversation she had was with MAFS coach Mel Schilling.

During their chat Chloe found herself asking the rhetorical question, ‘Is it worth it?’. So we posed this question to her again to see if she had an answer now.

She said: "I mean I wouldn’t change anything at all about what happened, so I would say my public relationship 100% was worth it.

"I loved it, you know," she candidly revealed about her time with Toby.

“Would I do it again?” she asked herself before adding: “To be honest I’m really on the fence, I see the benefits and you can bloody rake it in - and guess what, cost of living, we all want to make money. Who doesn’t want to make money?

Chloe Burrows staged a showmance with Harry Johnson
Chloe Burrows staged a showmance with Harry Johnson. Picture: Getty

“But I just think if I was to ever do it publicly again and actually make money off of it, I would have had to have been with him for quite a while and it would have to be a mutual understanding and there’d have to be so many boundaries, but not any time soon.”

So, a public relationship is off the cards for Chloe at the moment but the former islander is the host of a podcast called Chloe Vs World where you’d expect parts of her private love life would be spilled.

Chloe revealed that in the past she has said things on the podcast that she’s regretted but after over a year of doing it she has “got good” at censoring herself. Details about her private life ‘don't even come to mind’ during filming now she said.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

TV & Film

Taylor Swift 'The Prophecy' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Devastating Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's 'The Prophecy' Lyrics Explained

Inside Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriends and dating history

Who Is Kylie Jenner Dating? Ex-Boyfriends & Relationship History Revealed

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They "Leaned Into" Anyone But You Affair Rumours

TV & Film

Baby Reindeer viewers spot Easter egg you probably missed

Baby Reindeer Viewers Spot Hidden 'Code' That You Probably Missed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits