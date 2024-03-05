Why Did Ekin-Su And Davide Actually Split Up?

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry. Picture: Instagram/ekinsuofficial

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide are the show’s most popular couple of all time, but why do people think they’re still together and why did they actually break up?

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti were heralded as the reality show’s most popular couple in 2022 as they won their season in a landslide majority gaining 64% of the public vote.

The pair became popular with viewers because of their unconventional yet bizarrely endearing chemistry, which had them fighting and loving like a married couple on the brink of divorce.

Post show saw Ekin-Su’s television career skyrocket as she made appearances on Dancing On Ice, Traitors US and most recently joining the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother house alongside the likes of X Factor’s Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne and the star of Netflix’s Heartstopper Bradley Riches.

With Davide finding success after the show in both his business endeavours as well as sponsorships and endorsements, these two reality stars were set to be the power couple of a generation.

So where did it go wrong? Why did Ekin-Su and Davide break up and why do people still think they’re together?

Ekin-Su and Davide won their season gaining 64% of the public vote. Picture: Getty

Are Ekin-Su and Davide still together?

No, unfortunately Ekin-Su and Davide are no longer together, the pair confirmed their split in January 2024.

But you’ll be forgiven for thinking otherwise because it isn’t the first time the pair have claimed they’ve broken up, only to have gotten back together. In fact, in June of 2023, Davide announced the pair had decided to split over a post on Instagram.

The reality star wrote, "Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best."

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible."

Sounds pretty set in stone, right? Wrong, just a few weeks later the pair were back together arm in arm on social media and on red carpet events.

Ekin-Su and Davide confirmed their split in January 2024. Picture: Getty

Just to add to the confusion, Davide spoke to the tabloids to clarify what happened between them.

“Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us, we never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months,” he attempted to explain.

Davide talked to the publication about how he and Ekin-Su wanted to try to reduce public pressure on their relationship by pretending to end things, but they were secretly working on their issues.

Unfortunately it was to no avail and the pair ended up breaking up again just six months later.

Davide spoke to the tabloids to clarify their false break-up. Picture: Instagram/ekinsuofficial

Why Did Ekin-Su and Davide Split?

Ekin-Su and Davide officially announced their break up on the 30th of January 2024 and while both shared the news on their Instagram Stories, they were vague about the reason for their split.

Ekin-Su was first to post her break-up story that read, "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.”

"Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways. Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope that our privacy will be respected. I enjoyed our time together and the memories we made.”

But by Davide’s reaction, it seemed like Ekin-Su had gone a little rogue when it came to announcing the news.

Soon after her post, Davide uploaded his own story clarifying it was a mutual decision, not one that Ekin-Su had made herself.

Davide uploaded his own story clarifying it was a mutual decision to split. Picture: Instagram: ekinsuofficial/davidesancli

"Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up," Davide wrote in his own Instagram Story, "Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

"I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the villa until life outside.”

“I really believed in us and saw a future for us. But sometimes in life people need to grow apart. Is just the direction of life. I will treasure our moments forever."

From the sounds of things, the pair had just grown apart and become different people.

But with Ekin-Su recently being so vulnerable about her feelings on Celebrity Big Brother, could there be an opportunity for romance between them to rekindle once more?

Never say never!

