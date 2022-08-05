Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island series 8 saw some strong couples leave the villa together, but have any split yet and who's still together?

Love Island 2022 was another huge success for ITV2, with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti taking the crown while Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth.

Across the whole series viewers got to know a whopping 36 contestants and a whole bunch of different couples were formed before the strong ones made it to the final.

A number of the couples are still going strong, but what about the likes of Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen and Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards? Here's which couples from Love Island series 8 are still together, and who's broken up already.

Which Love Island series 8 couples are still together?

Love Island series 8: The finalists. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti still together?

Our hearts will forever be happy whenever we state that: yes, Davide and Ekin-Su are still together!

The couple won Love Island 2022 (series 8) after a rollercoaster few weeks in the villa, but since they returned home they look more in love than ever.

Ekin-Su arrived as a bombshell just a few days after Davide and they quickly hit it off. Although Ekin had her head turned on a couple of occasions and Davide kissed a bombshell during Casa Amor, they realised how much they truly liked each other and stayed together from that point on.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Davide Sanclimenti/Instagram

Are Luca Bish and Gemma Owen still together?

Luca and Gemma are still going strong after coming second on Love Island. They were together from the start of the series, with Luca admitting he fell for the dressage star very quickly.

They stayed loyal to each other throughout the experience, even dropping the L-bomb and are now settling into their lives back home as a couple.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are still together. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope still together?

Another of fans’ favourite Love Island couples, Dami and Indiyah are still together! After starting off as mates while he got to know Amber Beckford and she was coupled up with Ikenna Ekwonna, when their respective partners were dumped they soon realised how well they actually got on.

They had a rollercoaster journey, with Dami re-coupling with Summer Botwe and Indiyah returning with Deji Adeniyi after Casa Amor, but the Irish hunk eventually remembered his motto: “All roads lead to Indiyah.”

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack were a favourite couple among Love Island fans. Picture: Dami Hope/Instagram

Are Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page still together?

Tasha and Andrew are still together! Andrew plans to move home to England for good after living in Dubai before he met his soulmate and the couple are stronger than ever.

They had a rough start to their relationship after Tasha had her head turned by Billy Brown and Andrew got intimate with Coco Lodge, but their brief flings only made them realise how strong their connection actually was.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri came fourth on Love Island. Picture: Andrew Le Page/Instagram

Are Adam Collard and Paige Thorne still together?

Adam and Paige are still together, with the former Lothario admitting he’s ‘never felt like this before’ in a relationship.

Paige was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill for most of her time in the villa, but their relationship crumbled after he kissed Cheyanne Kerr in Casa Amor. Eventually, Jacques quit the show in order to put his mental health first.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne are still together. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Are Jamie Allen and Danica Taylor still together?

Jamie and Danica are still together! Danica was unlucky in love in the villa, pairing up with a number of boys who kept friend-zoning her, but it seems she found what she needed in footballer Jamie.

They’ve appeared on each other’s social media profiles a number of times and fans are so happy for their Love Island dance queen.

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were only together for a few days before they were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Are Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards still together?

Deji and Lacey met in the final week of Love Island, getting dumped together just a few days after Lacey’s arrival, but it seems they’re not together anymore.

Lacey hinted they’d split after revealing he hadn’t asked her out on a date yet (three weeks after leaving the show), but that they FaceTimed most days.

