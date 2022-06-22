Love Island Indiyah Polack: Important Facts You Should Know

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
22 June 2022, 12:20
ITV2 welcomed the "fun and vibrant" Indiyah through their villa doors for 2022 but who is she? What's her age and where is she from? Important facts revealed.
Indiyah Polak has entered the Love Island villa of 2022 alongside contestants including Luca Bish, Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen.
The public paired her instantly with fellow love hopeful Ikenna Ekwonna, who was recently dumped from the island, leaving her now free to explore a romance with Dami Hope.
So as we see a brand new villa relationship unfold, we take a look at exactly who Indiyah is.
Read more: Love Island Fans Think There’s A Feud Between Some Of The Islanders
Read more: When Is The Love Island Final 2022?
Here are all her basic facts from age, where she's from and her job:
Aged 23, Indiyah has set her sights on a new man and new friends as she enters the villa this series.
She said upon entry: "I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."
Indiyah is positive her individuality will be what turns heads as well as her adventurous side.
From the big city, Indiyah lives and works in the capital of London.
When she's not out being the life and soul of all her social scenes, the 23 year old is a hotel waitress.
The Love Island star also does a bit of modelling and influencing on the side.
It's one very glam profile over on Indiyah's Instagram which you can find @1ndiyah.
Love Island is on every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital