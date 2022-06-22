Love Island Indiyah Polack: Important Facts You Should Know

By Capital FM

Love Island's Indiyah Polack was voted one of the villa's best contestants. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 welcomed the "fun and vibrant" Indiyah through their villa doors for 2022 but who is she? What's her age and where is she from? Important facts revealed.

Indiyah Polak has entered the Love Island villa of 2022 alongside contestants including Luca Bish, Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen.

The public paired her instantly with fellow love hopeful Ikenna Ekwonna, who was recently dumped from the island, leaving her now free to explore a romance with Dami Hope.

So as we see a brand new villa relationship unfold, we take a look at exactly who Indiyah is.

Here are all her basic facts from age, where she's from and her job:

Indiyah Polack describes herself as 'vibrant' and 'positive'. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack?

Aged 23, Indiyah has set her sights on a new man and new friends as she enters the villa this series.

She said upon entry: "I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."

Indiyah is positive her individuality will be what turns heads as well as her adventurous side.

Where is Love Island's Indiyah from?

From the big city, Indiyah lives and works in the capital of London.

The Love Island contestant is looking for a new romance as well as friends. Picture: ITV2

Where does Indiyah Polack work?

When she's not out being the life and soul of all her social scenes, the 23 year old is a hotel waitress.

The Love Island star also does a bit of modelling and influencing on the side.

Is Love Island's Indiyah on Instagram?

It's one very glam profile over on Indiyah's Instagram which you can find @1ndiyah.

Love Island is on every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

