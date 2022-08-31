Love Island’s Indiyah Polack Signs Huge Beauty Deal With Boots

31 August 2022, 12:01

Indiyah Polack has been announced as Boots' new Brand Ambassador
Indiyah Polack has been announced as Boots' new Brand Ambassador. Picture: @indiyahhp/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Indiyah Polack has received her first official post-Love Island deal and it’s a huge one after revealing she’s partnering with Boots!

Love Island star Indiyah Polack has announced her first official brand deal since leaving the villa as she’s been named a Beauty Ambassador for Boots!

After much speculation about which direction her career would go since leaving the villa, Indiyah shared the exciting news about her signing with the beauty brand on Instagram on Wednesday.

Has Love Island’s Danica Taylor Split From Jamie Allen?

Love Island’s Davide Breaks Silence After Leaving Party With Two Girls Amid Ekin-Su’s Cryptic Post

Sharing a series of stunning photos of her signing her new contract as Brand Ambassador, Indiyah wrote: “Can’t believe I’m typing this right now but.. I am insanely excited to announce that I am a @bootsuk Beauty Ambassador!

“You guys know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true.”

Indiyah Polack has been named Boots' new beauty ambassador
Indiyah Polack has been named Boots' new beauty ambassador. Picture: @indiyahhp/Instagram

She continued: “None of this would be possible without all of your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed and I love you all so much!!

“Can’t wait to get to work on this and share more with you over the next few months.”

Indiyah’s comments were filled with ‘congrats’ messages from fellow islanders and fans, including Ikenna Ekwonna, who the reality star was coupled up with at the start of the series.

He wrote: “AYY congrats Indi!!” while Andrew Le Page said: “Ahh amazing news Inddd!!!! So happy for you xx.”

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack came in third place on Love Island
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack came in third place on Love Island. Picture: @indiyahhp/Instagram
Dami Hope showed his support towards girlfriend Indiyah's new signing
Dami Hope showed his support towards girlfriend Indiyah's new signing. Picture: Dami Hope/Instagram

Gemma Owen added: “Congratulations,” and Paige Thorne chimed in: “THIS IS AMAZING.”

Indiyah’s beau Dami Hope, who she came in third place with on Love Island, showed his support for the star by reposting the announcement to his Instagram Stories alongside rocket emojis.

This comes just days after PrettyLittleThing shoppers accused the clothing brand of using Indiyah for engagement as a majority vote saw her win votes for who should secure their lucrative brand deal, before it went to co-star Gemma Owen.

PLT owner Umar Kamani went on to cryptically tease that there may still be a deal in the works with Indiyah in a now-deleted tweet.

Fitness brand Gym Shark have also reached out publicly to Indiyah as she’s said to be in talks with them for a brand deal, as well as clothing retailer Boohoo, so it seems the islander’s new signing with Boots is the start of a very successful chapter for her!

