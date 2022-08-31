Has Love Island’s Danica Taylor Split From Jamie Allen?

Has Love Island’s Danica Taylor Split From Jamie Allen? Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram / ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Danica Taylor was spotted kissing The Only Way is Essex star Roman Hackett, sparking speculation she’s split from Love Island beau Jamie Allen.

Love Island’s Danica Taylor was pictured kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett this weekend as he dropped her at Theydon Bois train station.

It comes just a few weeks after Danica and villa co-star Jamie made their relationship official after leaving the villa.

The couple haven’t been seen together in a month and she recently shared a cryptic message on social media, hinting at heartbreak.

“Ladies, remember we don't need anyone to tell us our worth, period," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Just wanted to say love ya. All the messages don't go unnoticed, I appreciate every single one of you. Still can't believe my life atm."

She's also seemingly removed all the photos of herself and Jamie from their time in the villa together.

Danica Taylor shared a cryptic quote hinting she'd split from Jamie Allen. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

Roman joined TOWIE last year and has been romantically linked to other Islanders in the past year, including Liberty Poole and Summer Bottle.

Jamie and Danica are yet to address their rumoured breakup.

Meanwhile, Jamie has turned comments off on his Instagram account.

