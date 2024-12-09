Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

9 December 2024, 15:59 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 16:07

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran's split has reportedly been confirmed after rumours, here's why.

At the start of December, Love Island sweethearts Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies sparked split rumours after Nicole removed her Instagram highlight of Ciaran.

However, there were still hints across their socials that they were still an item, so the speculation wasn't taken too seriously. But now it has been confirmed that the series 11 couple have broken up four months after they left the show.

Nicole and Ciaran were the runners-up after Mimii and Josh won. The future for the Welsh lovebirds seemed strong, they had been together with each other since the second recoupling on the show and moved on together immediately after leaving the villa.

So, where did it go wrong? Here's what they've said.

Nicole and Ciaran are both from Wales
Nicole and Ciaran are both from Wales. Picture: Instagram

According to The Tab, a representative for Nicole and Ciaran confirmed their split by saying: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways. They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward.”

What's more is Nicole and Ciaran have both unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite doing a joint post with The Blue Cross charity just 4 days before the news broke. It could have been joint ventures like that which delayed the news of their split.

Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024
Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

At this time neither Nicole or Ciaran have commented on the news and Nicole's Instagram feed still includes pictures of her and Ciaran. But we will update this page as and when we know more.

