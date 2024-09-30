Why did Love Island 2024 winners Mimii and Josh split?

30 September 2024, 22:22 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 22:32

Mimii announced her and Josh's break up
Mimii announced her and Josh's break up. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2024 winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have broken up, but why did they call it quits? Here's what they've said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have been plagued with break up rumours since they left the villa.

As winners of the show there has been a lot of pressure on them to be 'couple goals' but sadly two months after they were crowned king and queen of the villa they have gone their separate ways.

Mimii announced the split in a statement via social media saying she was "disappointed" to reveal that things hadn't worked out.

They join the likes of Joey Essex and Jessy Potts, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone and Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint who have also called it quits since leaving the show.

But why have Mimii and Josh actually ended things? Here's what we know.

Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024
Mimii and Josh won Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Love Island's Mimii and Josh split?

Two months after winning Love Island 2024, on September 30th, Mimii shared a statement on her Instagram story announcing her and Josh's break up.

She said: "Hi everyone, I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven't been making appearances. The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately things aren't going to work out between us right now.

"I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support for us hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it, you guys are the reason we made it to this point. God bless you all."

Mimii and Josh's break up went public in September
Mimii and Josh's break up went public in September. Picture: Instagram

What have Josh and Mimii said about their break up?

Love Island winners Josh and Mimii's split was confirmed in September via a statement on Mimii's IG story (which you can read above).

However at the time of writing Josh has not commented on the end of their relationship. After the couple weren't seen together publicly in the months following the show, they were soon plagued with break up rumours, which have now been proven to be true.

Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube attend the NTAs 2024
Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube attend the NTAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Following their Love Island stint, the former couple gave an exclusive interview to OK! where the celebrated being the first black couple to win the show.

Mimii said: “We didn’t realise how much of the point that we’re making, I keep seeing Tweets about me and Josh [saying] this ‘is a win for all of us’ and that’s so real.

"I feel like everyone has just been uplifted and everyone feels like this could be a start of more change, especially in the TV scene, for recognition of Black history and the importance of Black culture being represented.”

