Anton Danyluk Opens Up About Suicide Attempt Following His Time On Love Island

13 September 2024, 12:16 | Updated: 13 September 2024, 12:20

Anton has spoken out about his mental health struggles
Anton has spoken out about his mental health struggles. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Anton Danyluk has opened up about the "dark times" he faced following his reality TV stint.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of suicidal thoughts that some readers may find disturbing and/or triggering.

Love Island and Love Island: All Stars' Anton Danyluk has opened up for the first time about a suicide attempt following his first reality TV stint in 2019.

The 30 year old, who now hosts a podcast with his mum, said he got to a point where he felt really lost and alone especially as he had fallen out with his family.

"I have a million followers and I never felt so alone," Anton said at the start of his video titled, 'My life part 13- Dark times'.

Anton Danyluk opens up about overdose attempt
Anton Danyluk opens up about overdose attempt. Picture: Getty

At the end of August 2024 Anton announced a series called 'My life' where he would be opening up about the man behind the 'Love Island star'.

He said the 13th part was the scariest of the series to post, he wrote: "This was a stage in my life when I genuinely thought there was no purpose in living, I didn’t know who I was anymore & everyday just felt meaningless.

"One night in marbs I took that much drugs deliberately hoping I wouldn’t wake up the next day, when I did, the thought that came to my head was 'why the f*** am I still here'.

Six years ago, when he was 24 years old, Anton was on series five of Love Island and was dumped on day 56 with Belle Hassan, who he was coupled up with.

Anton's post continued: "Writing this I’m actually getting emotional because this was an extremely difficult period in my life. I’ve always been such a positive guy & never been into drinking much and certainly not drugs. This series is to show you guys my life the good, the bad and the ugly."

Love Island's Anton recently turned 30 years old
Anton was on season five of Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram

He went on: "Anyone reading this that's going through a hard time & doesn’t see a way out, trust me there is, you might not see it yet but there is always more to life than you can currently see in front of you.

"This part of my life was the most challenging but It’s made me so much stronger in every way. Part of my content after this series will really zone into this and hopefully help people that are struggling with mental health issues."

In the video Anton explained how he thought moving country was "the answer" and he decided to move from Dubai to Marbella. "This was one of the silliest things I've ever done" he admitted.

"Because I put myself into a party environment, I started drinking, I started taking drugs and when I look back now I think I was just trying to dampen my reality," he explained.

Two years on from those dark times and Anton seems to thriving once again as he's immersed himself back into fitness and has even launched a personalised fitness app called 'ATTUNE YOU'.

He also became a fan favourite on the All Stars edition of Love Island where he and Georgia Harrison hit things off. Sadly the pair have since ended things with Anton saying the spark "was just never there for her".

If you are struggling with suicidal ideation or mental health issues you can reach out to the Samaritans who have a 24/7 hotline, call them on 116 123. Also Shout is available via text if you don't want to speak on the phone, send SHOUT to 85258. Finally, SOS (Silence on suicide) are available online, via text or phone call on 0808 115 1505.

