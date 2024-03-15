Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February. Picture: ITV2/Instagram: @sophpiper_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island All Stars 2024 may have come to an end, but which couples are still together after the villa? Here's who made it and who split after the ITV dating show.

Love Island All Stars may be over, but the real test begins. It’s been over a month since our five favourite couples exited the villa and the real question is, how many of them are still together?

The dating show ended with Molly and Tom winning first place, followed by Callum and Jess, Sophie and Josh, Georgia S and Toby and finally Georgia H and Anton.

There was a bit of controversy towards the end as Arabella and Adam got voted out of the villa right before the final despite having felt like they deserved to be there over Georgia H and Anton.

However, it all worked out for the best because those two announced their split over the last week and it’s got us thinking about the state of the other couples.

So which couples are still together from Love Island All Stars 2024 and who else has split?

Which Love Island All Star couples are still together?

Tom and Molly placed first in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

Are Molly and Tom still together?

Love Island All Stars winners Molly and Tom are still together. They’re better than just together, Tom’s made some huge moves since returning with Molly on his arm from South Africa.

In March, Tom officially asked Molly to be his girlfriend! And he wasted no time introducing Molly to his sister Laura, who flew back from Dubai to meet the special lady in her brother's life.

Their BF and GF status was accidentally made on fellow cast member Anton’s lifestream, where Anton asked both Molly and Tom for an update on their relationship before suggesting that Tom needed to "go big" when he was ready to ask Molly to be his girlfriend.

Tom asked Molly to be his girlfriend in March 2024. Picture: Instagram/mollysmith19

"He's already f**ked it then," Molly said in reply on the livestream which got Anton excited.

"What? Have you done it?... Is this an official? Is this a 'Molly and Tom are official and no one knows about it'? Is this what has happened? And you've done something pathetic, Tom," Anton joked.

And finally, Tom revealed, "No, it wasn't pathetic. It was just me and Mol, like intimate, just, away from everyone." So there you have it, the winners are really winning.

Jess and Callum placed second in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

Are Callum and Jess still together?

Jess and Callum are still together! But out of all the Love Island All Star finalists, they’ve had the rockiest road upon return.

The pair have been hit with break-up rumours constantly since leaving the villa and in an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Jess had to state, "We are still together, rest assured. Me and Callum are really good. It is weird coming out obviously he's in Manchester and I'm in London."

She went on to say, "I feel the need to put something on my [Instagram] story to say, 'We're still together' but then I'm like that will be really weird."

Jess and Callum have been bombarded with breakup rumours since their return. Picture: Instagram/jessicarosegale

But the rumours didn’t die down so Jess took her own advice and uploaded a photo of Callum lying in bed shirtless, alongside a close-up snap of his face and a photo of her laughing on her Instagram stories.

She added some text that read: “So I left my digital camera in a restaurant but luckily someone found it & reached out, they must have gone through the pics to find out whose it was & I’m dying cos I know these were the last ones.”

We can’t deny that they’re good together and seem to be having a lot of fun!

Sophie and Josh placed third in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

Are Sophie and Josh still together?

Sophie and Josh are still together! And it’s even better than that, reportedly Josh asked Sophie to be his girlfriend mere days after returning from the villa.

Can we really say we're surprised? The pair were smitten with one another. Just one week after All Stars wrapped, Sophie’s sister Rochelle Humes revealed while hosting This Morning that she’d even been introduced to Josh.

And it must have gone well because the pair have been going from strength to strength. On the 2nd of March, Josh took to Instagram to proclaim his love, uploading a photo of the two of them with the caption ‘I adore you,’ and a red heart emoji.

Georgia and Toby placed fourth in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

Are Toby and Georgia still together?

Toby and Georgia are still together! Though the pair have been the biggest question mark since returning from the villa.

Whilst the pair were spotted getting cosy in the airport before their departure, they didn’t partake in the social media spam that their other cast members did after they returned to the UK.

Is the proof that they’re more ‘real', or proof that they don’t care? Well, it seems it’s the former because the pair are still seeing each other.

Early March saw Georgia and Toby celebrate his 25th birthday in style. She uploaded a post sharing what appeared to be a romantic weekend away for the two in a luxury hotel with the caption, "Birthday businesses. Happy birthday to one of my closest. The most caring and kindest. Big upppp 25 my love."

Anton and Georgia placed fifth on Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

Are Anton and Georgia still together?

Georgia and Anton are still together. In fact, from the moment they arrived back in the UK, they’ve been loved up and inseparable.

At the end of February, Anton did a Q&A on his Instagram alongside Georgia and addressed the elephant in the room, the distance between Scotland and Essex.

One of their fans asked if the long distance had affected them to which Georgia said: "So far, no," She went on to reveal that Anton had actually been staying with her until then and when he left, she had plans to go visit him up in Scotland.

Love Island's Georgia H has planned to visit Anton in Scotland. Picture: Instagram/georgialouiseharrison

Speaking to CapitalFM in March, the pair highlighted how happy and perfect they are together when Georgia shared that she had accidentally read Anton's diary and couldn’t believe how similar their manifestations were.

"I knew he’d said those things but to see he was writing the exact same things as me before coming into the villa, with really pure intentions and the same things I want, I think the universe wanted me to read that diary," she said.

