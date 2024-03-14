Why Did Arabella Chi And Adam Maxted Split After Love Island All Stars?

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks. Picture: ITV2/Arabella Chi/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted have split after just five weeks – here’s why.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couples from Love Island All Stars are facing a true test now that their relationships exist in the outside world and away from the luxurious villa in South Africa, and for Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi things seemingly didn’t work out as they split five weeks after meeting on the show.

Arabella and Adam both arrived as bombshells, shocking the likes of Toby Aromolaran, who Arabella had a history with, Georgia Steel and Tom Clare. Meanwhile, series two’s Adam arrived as the final bombshell and quickly hit it off with Arabella.

But they were voted out of the villa when their fellow Islanders who had been dumped in the weeks prior returned to vote for the ‘least compatible couple’, leaving Arabella and Adam packing their bags.

Five weeks after jetting home, they’ve broken up but why did Arabella and Adam split? Here’s what we know.

All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing days before the final. Picture: ITV2

Why did Arabella and Adam from Love Island All Stars split?

Arabella and Adam broke up five weeks after meeting on Love Island All Stars after their busy schedules meant they struggled to find time to meet up. Instead, the couple have decided to stay friends.

A source told the tabloids: “They genuinely tried to make it work but every time they arranged to meet up, work got in the way. They’re going to stay friends.”

It was a telling sign that the couple hadn’t shared pictures with one another on social media after returning home, while the other finalists have continued to post about their new relationships on Instagram and TikTok.

Adam Maxted returned to Love Island eight years after first appearing on the show. Picture: ITV2

In fact their last social media interaction seemed to be a week before the split reports emerged, when Arabella announced her collaboration with a jewellery brand. Adam wrote: “Making moves, congrats,” with the bear emoji and a clapping emoji.

Fans feared Adam and Arabella had split just a week after leaving the villa after their radio silence on social media. However, at the time Adam claimed they’d simply not put a label on things and were taking things slow.

Adam and Arabella haven’t yet directly addressed their breakup or confirmed it themselves, but given their short stint together it’s unlikely they’ll approach the matter any time soon.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.