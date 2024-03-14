Why Did Arabella Chi And Adam Maxted Split After Love Island All Stars?

14 March 2024, 12:28

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks
Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks. Picture: ITV2/Arabella Chi/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted have split after just five weeks – here’s why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couples from Love Island All Stars are facing a true test now that their relationships exist in the outside world and away from the luxurious villa in South Africa, and for Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi things seemingly didn’t work out as they split five weeks after meeting on the show.

Arabella and Adam both arrived as bombshells, shocking the likes of Toby Aromolaran, who Arabella had a history with, Georgia Steel and Tom Clare. Meanwhile, series two’s Adam arrived as the final bombshell and quickly hit it off with Arabella.

But they were voted out of the villa when their fellow Islanders who had been dumped in the weeks prior returned to vote for the ‘least compatible couple’, leaving Arabella and Adam packing their bags.

Five weeks after jetting home, they’ve broken up but why did Arabella and Adam split? Here’s what we know.

All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing
All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing days before the final. Picture: ITV2

Why did Arabella and Adam from Love Island All Stars split?

Arabella and Adam broke up five weeks after meeting on Love Island All Stars after their busy schedules meant they struggled to find time to meet up. Instead, the couple have decided to stay friends.

A source told the tabloids: “They genuinely tried to make it work but every time they arranged to meet up, work got in the way. They’re going to stay friends.”

It was a telling sign that the couple hadn’t shared pictures with one another on social media after returning home, while the other finalists have continued to post about their new relationships on Instagram and TikTok.

Adam Maxted is back on Love Island
Adam Maxted returned to Love Island eight years after first appearing on the show. Picture: ITV2

In fact their last social media interaction seemed to be a week before the split reports emerged, when Arabella announced her collaboration with a jewellery brand. Adam wrote: “Making moves, congrats,” with the bear emoji and a clapping emoji.

Fans feared Adam and Arabella had split just a week after leaving the villa after their radio silence on social media. However, at the time Adam claimed they’d simply not put a label on things and were taking things slow.

Adam and Arabella haven’t yet directly addressed their breakup or confirmed it themselves, but given their short stint together it’s unlikely they’ll approach the matter any time soon.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is reportedly married to rapper Slowthai

Is Anne-Marie Married To Slowthai?

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on the 4th of March, 2024

How Much Do Celebrities Get Paid For Big Brother UK?

TV & Film

These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Who Is Favourite To Win Celebrity Big Brother?

Whilst Kylie and Timotheé have reportedly been seeing each other since April, 2023

Have Kylie Jenner And Timotheé Chalamet Split?

Hailey Bieber looks like she is responding to those divorce rumours

Hailey Bieber Drops Subtle Hint About Her Marriage To Justin

Kim Kardashian attended Ye's album launch with his new wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Is Hanging Out With Her Ex's New Wife Bianca Censori

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits