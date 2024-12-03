Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Billy Henty

3 December 2024, 12:32

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy
Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island star Arabella Chi is expecting her first child.

Love Island's Arabella Chi has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old model and reality TV star first appeared on the show in 2019 for season 5 before joining the cast of the first-ever Love Island All Stars in 2024.

Arabella has some famous exes including footballer Ruben Dias and DJ Tom Zanetti. She also dated season 4 islander Wes Nelson after her first Love Island stint and they even moved in together. However, she is currently dating Billy Henty who she announced the news with on Instagram.

Love Island’s Arabella Chi reveals she’s expecting her first child

Sharing an adorable beach based video, the couple wrote: "Dreams do come true ... Baby Henty due May 2025 You already make our hearts full and we can't wait to meet you little one."

Arabella also shared another image on her Instagram story of Billy cradling her stomach as the sun sets over the sea in the background, with the caption: "Our bundle of happiness, thank you for all the lovely messages."

Arabella and Billy made their red carpet debut in October
Arabella and Billy made their red carpet debut in October. Picture: Getty

In September, just two months before the news of their pregnancy was announced, Billy and Arabella's relationship went public. After Arabella shared holiday snaps with Billy an insider told the tabloids: "Arabella has made no secret of wanting to find the one and it looks like Billy could be that man.

"He's clever, handsome and has a jet setting lifestyle, which she loves. It was a big step putting him on her socials – she didn’t tag him but she’s happy for people to see her happy and in love."

Before her All Stars appearance earlier this year, Arabella had said: "All I’ve ever wanted is true love and that fairytale dream. I’m 32, I want to get married and have babies.

"I haven’t got lots of time left and I know more about myself now than ever. This is my last shot to find my happily ever after."

Arabella Chi joins Love Island All Stars villa
Arabella Chi joined Love Island All Stars villa in 2024. Picture: ITV

She might not have found love in the villa but she has definitely found it IRL. Congratulations Arabella and Billy!

