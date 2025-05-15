Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Popstar

By Sam Prance

“There was a time for so long on the Internet where I felt like people hated me."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Justice has opened up about the "I think we all sing meme" and how it led to her getting death threats online.

You don't have to be a Victorious fan to know the "I think we all sing meme". When Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande starred in Victorious, a clip of them being interviewed with their co-stars went viral where Liz Gillies says that Ariana "sings everything". Daniella Monet then adds that Liz sings a lot, before Victoria interjects: "I think we all sing".

The clip resurfaced in 2017 with many people finding it hilarious. However, others accused Victoria of making a dig at Ariana and now she's revealed that it led to her receiving a torrent of abuse that she struggled with in private.

Victoria Justice and Daniella Monet reunite in TikTok

Appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, Victoria was asked about a viral TikTok from April in which a fan said: "In another universe, we didn’t fail her and she became the pop star she desired to be." In response to the fan's video, Victoria revealed: "I love my life. I really am living the life of my dreams. Not everyone can say that.”

Victoria then said that it was "very nice" to see people be so sweet to her. She added: “There was a time for so long on the Internet where I felt like people hated me.” Referencing the backlash to the "I think we all sing" meme, she argued that it was “insane” for “three words spoken by a teenager" to spark such hate.

Victoria continued: "First of all, it’s factual. We did all sing. What do you want from me? And then...I got all this hate, so much hate. I’m like ‘What did I do? What did I do?’ I’m sitting here living my life, just trying to work, live.

"I got so much hate. I got death threats. It really took on a life of its own and became a thing.”

Victoria ended her comments by saying that she sees the funny side of the meme now: "I’m in on the joke. I say it to myself all the time [but] it was definitely a thing where it was like, the Internet hates Victoria Justice right now.”

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.