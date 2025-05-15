Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

15 May 2025, 16:41 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 16:46

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme
Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Popstar
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

“There was a time for so long on the Internet where I felt like people hated me."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victoria Justice has opened up about the "I think we all sing meme" and how it led to her getting death threats online.

You don't have to be a Victorious fan to know the "I think we all sing meme". When Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande starred in Victorious, a clip of them being interviewed with their co-stars went viral where Liz Gillies says that Ariana "sings everything". Daniella Monet then adds that Liz sings a lot, before Victoria interjects: "I think we all sing".

The clip resurfaced in 2017 with many people finding it hilarious. However, others accused Victoria of making a dig at Ariana and now she's revealed that it led to her receiving a torrent of abuse that she struggled with in private.

Victoria Justice and Daniella Monet reunite in TikTok

Appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, Victoria was asked about a viral TikTok from April in which a fan said: "In another universe, we didn’t fail her and she became the pop star she desired to be." In response to the fan's video, Victoria revealed: "I love my life. I really am living the life of my dreams. Not everyone can say that.”

Victoria then said that it was "very nice" to see people be so sweet to her. She added: “There was a time for so long on the Internet where I felt like people hated me.” Referencing the backlash to the "I think we all sing" meme, she argued that it was “insane” for “three words spoken by a teenager" to spark such hate.

Victoria continued: "First of all, it’s factual. We did all sing. What do you want from me? And then...I got all this hate, so much hate. I’m like ‘What did I do? What did I do?’ I’m sitting here living my life, just trying to work, live.

"I got so much hate. I got death threats. It really took on a life of its own and became a thing.”

Victoria ended her comments by saying that she sees the funny side of the meme now: "I’m in on the joke. I say it to myself all the time [but] it was definitely a thing where it was like, the Internet hates Victoria Justice right now.”

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Tyson unexpectedly shaded Jamie on social media.

MAFS Australia’s Jamie shaded by 'backup' groom with brutal comment

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul spark back together rumours

Kath Ebbs has called out JoJo Siwa following their breakup.

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs calls out CBB star for using them as ‘pawn’ in PR stunt

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Penn Badgley had to put wax over "every orifice" in order to safely film the scene where Joe attacks Bronte

Penn Badgley reveals shock precaution he had to take while filming You's brutal water scene
Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island's Gabby Allen breaks silence after shock Casey O'Gorman split

Love Island

Eliot seemingly took a swipe at Dave following his return to Instagram.

MAFS Australia’s Eliot takes aim at Dave as he returns to social media

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits