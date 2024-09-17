Love Island’s Adam Collard Announces Engagement To Sports Presenter Laura Woods

17 September 2024

Adam Collard announced his engagement to Laura Woods on the 16th of September
Adam Collard announced his engagement to Laura Woods on the 16th of September. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s infamous couple hopper Adam Collard has finally decided to settle down, revealing his engagement to fiancé Laura Woods.

It happened, it finally happened. Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods has managed to lock down the heart of Love Island’s two-time contestant Adam Collard.

Adam first appeared in series four of the reality dating show, where he starred alongside Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Wes Nelson, Meg Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, and many more now iconic stars.

He returned to the villa in season eight and left with Welsh sweetheart Paige Thorne, however, that didn’t last long and in 2023, Adam starred in Celebs Go Dating, where he chose to pursue a relationship with fellow ‘celeb’ Lottie Moss.

Adam Collard initially appeared on the 4th series of Love Island UK
Adam Collard initially appeared on the 4th series of Love Island UK. Picture: Getty

Just weeks after the show aired on E4, Laura and Adam began dating and they’ve gone from milestone to milestone together, most recently announcing their engagement on the 16th of September 2024.

In an Instagram post with a carousel of images, Adam and Laura shared their special moment where Adam got down on one knee on a beach in St Ives.

Captioning the post, Laura gushed, “And just like that… You make me happy. Thank you @carbisbayestate - the place we fell in love and now the place we got engaged, you made it so special. What a summer x.”

Adam Collard got down on one knee on a beach in St Ives
Adam Collard got down on one knee on a beach in St Ives. Picture: Instagram: @adamcollard

Adam also gushed in his own post of the moment, writing that Laura was his “whole world”.

“From dates & daiquiri’s to a Fiancé & a sprog on the way, our very own little team. My whole world. Always. @carbisbayestate where it really all began, the only place to do it x” he captioned.

The couple’s engagement news comes a few months after the pair announced their pregnancy in July to the surprise of their fans.

The happy couple posted the baby news to their collective 2 million followers back in the summer, writing “'Hey baby,” alongside a photo of their sonogram.

Adam Collard and fiancé Laura Woods began dating in 2023
Adam Collard and fiancé Laura Woods began dating in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @adamcollard

The couple met after appearing on the Getting Lippy Gossip Show and speaking to the Daily Mail, Adam revealed how it blossomed from there, “I'd followed her on Instagram because I'd seen a Lionesses game or something like that and then I DMd her because she put like a funny meme on her story.”

“I will hold my hands up, yes I acknowledge that even though she’s had my life about this a lot of times.”

Adam built himself quite a reputation after his two appearances on Love Island and his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, but ever since his relationship with Laura went public, the reality star has been proving that he’s ready to settle down and take his role as father and husband seriously.

Adam Collard and Laura Woods announced their pregnancy in July
Adam Collard and Laura Woods announced their pregnancy in July. Picture: Instagram: @adamcollard

Adam revealed in an interview with OnlyAccounts.com as reported by the Daily Mail “I'm protective, whether it's Laura, or my family, my friends. I want to get married. I want to have kids as well. I've always thought, what type of person will I be? How can I protect my kids?”

“Obviously I've never had a kid, but I don't think I'll be plastering it all over [social media]. I want them to have a fair fight and a chance not to be judged straight away.”

“As long as my really close circle knows exactly who I am, I don't care. I think you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

