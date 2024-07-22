Love Island’s Dani Dyer And Footballer Jarrod Bowen Are Officially Engaged

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen got engaged in July 2024. Picture: Instagram: @danidyerxx

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Dani Dyer has finally found her happy ending with West Ham football star Jarrod Bowen after the couple got engaged on a romantic getaway.

It’s safe to say that the entire nation has been invested in Dani Dyer’s happiness since she first appeared in series four of Love Island back in 2018 alongside famous alumni such as Adam Collard, Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler and Megan Barton Hanson.

Despite being the daughter of Danny Dyer, Dani has carved out a name for herself in the British entertainment industry and it all began as we watched her and ex-Jack Fincham fall in love in Spain all those years ago.

But sadly for everyone involved, the couple didn’t last long outside the villa.

But all is well that ends well and with Jack currently back together with his TOWIE girlfriend Chloe Brockett, Dani has also found her happily ever after in the arms of West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen and the pair announced their engagement towards the end of July.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen have been together since 2001. Picture: Instagram: @danidyerxx

The Love Island star posted the announcement with a carousel of images on her Instagram showing off her incredible ring as she posed with Jarrod on a yacht on what has to be the bluest body of water we’ve ever seen.

Dani captioned her post simply with the words ‘Us forever’ and a small ring emoji. One image showed her and Jarrod, another was a close-up of the ring and the third was Dani glowing on deck.

Between the pair, they have a lot of famous friends with the likes of the official West Ham account writing “Congratulations Jarrod & Dani” and Phil Foden’s five-year-old son’s account leaving a simple "Congratulations."

Dani’s Love Island crew also rushed to leave their love in the comment section with Megan writing, “Congratulations Dan! So happy for you,” and Georgia writing “bursting” with a number of red heart emojis before adding, “So happy for you.”

Even Dani’s dad left a comment himself, writing “The most beautiful couple in the world. Right… better start writing that speech. Love you both so much.”

It’s no surprise considering just how much Danny seems to be a fan of Jarrod, especially being a West Ham fan. “I'm probably more in love with your boyfriend than you are,” the actor laughed about on his podcast, ‘Sorted with the Dyers.’

Dani admitted, “My dad thinks Jarrod’s a lovely guy. He’s invested in all of the West Ham players – because he supports the team and follows some of them, he’s like: ‘They’re all my friends.’ I’m like: ‘Right, OK, Dad.’"

Dani and Jarrod share twins and raise her son Santiago from her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence as one household.

