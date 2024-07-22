Love Island’s Bad Boy Adam Collard And Laura Woods Reveal Pregnancy

Adam Collard and Laura Woods announced their pregnancy on July 21st 2024. Picture: Instagram: @laurawoodsy

By Tiasha Debray

After announcing he and his partner Laura Woods are expecting a baby, Love Island's Adam Collard has proven he's finally ready to settle down!

When Love Island fans think of Adam Collard, it’s hard not to remember the smooth-talking, confident young man who had a chronic wandering eye in the villa.

Adam made history as the only contestant to ever enter the villa twice in two separate seasons. Adam first starred in season four alongside the likes of Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Jack Fowler and Georgia Steel.

He then re-entered the villa four years later in 2022 for season eight, where he starred alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack and more iconic names.

Adam’s second time on the series showed him to be somewhat of a changed man as he set his eyes solely on Paige Thorne.

And even though the pair didn't work outside the villa, Adam appears to have seriously settled down with his current partner Laura Woods after the couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child, over the weekend.

Adam Collard and Laura Woods posted their pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @laurawoodsy

On the 21st of July, Adam and Laura uploaded a shared Instagram post holding a sonogram of their baby, in front of their adorable French bulldog who they also own together.

The renowned TV sports presenter captioned the post “Hey, baby” with two pink heart emojis, which Adam also shared on his own profile.

The couple seemingly have moved quickly with one another considering they only made their relationship public in October of 2023, but from their online presence, it appears as though they’re incredibly loved up.

Just earlier in July, Adam celebrated his partner’s birthday with a carousel of black-and-white candid photos. The sweet series of photos show the two of them in such a romantic light that it's hard not to believe just how loved up they are.

Fans seemed relieved to see the infamous Islander finally settle down, with one taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to write, “Thank goodness we never have to see Adam Collard on a dating show ever again!.”

This was in reference to Adam’s recent stint on Celebs Go Dating in 2023 where he ended up dating his co-star Lottie Moss.

