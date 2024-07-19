Love Island Fans Think Joey's Hiding His True Feelings After Heated Game

19 July 2024, 15:32 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 15:34

Love Island fans are not happy with Joey's behaviour towards Grace
Love Island fans are not happy with Joey's behaviour towards Grace. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tensions are high in the Love Island villa, and fans think Joey Essex's actions prove he still has feelings for Grace Jackson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As soon as Grace Jackson walked in to Love Island as a bombshell, Joey Essex dropped what he had with Samantha Kenny to rekindle a familiar flame that he had found in Grace outside of the villa.

Their connection flew instantly, with producers reportedly having to cut some of their more steamy scenes due to X-rated content. But then, Jessy Potts entered the villa and picked Joey, and as he showed interest in Jessy, Grace backed away not prepared to be in an infamous Love Island love triangle.

As we near the final, Jessy and Joey are still going strong. Through the tests of Casa Amor and various bombshells, like Lola Deluca, they have both stayed loyal to one another.

But in every game or challenge recently, Joey has managed to bring up Grace, questioning her true feelings and suggesting she's not over him, and on Thursday night's episode viewers had had enough.

The islanders played a game which led to lots of arguments
The islanders played a game which led to lots of arguments. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: "joey still wants grace and it’s PAINFULLY obvious. holy sh*t he nit picks anything to start an argument with her just to get her to talk to him."

Another said: "Joey on a different level has annoyed me this episode... Why can’t you let Grace go? Fully obsessed with her and she ain’t concerned about you."

Other comments read, "na joey is so obsessed with grace, i acc feel for grace. this must be DRAINING" and "I’m gonna need Joey to leave Grace alone!!"

Game in the Love Island villa causes chaos

In the episode the islnders were asked to name the couple they thought was 'the biggest game player'.

Reuben Collins, who is coupled up with Lola, said: "We've decided to pick Joey and Jessy. Joey is the game, knows the game. When I was getting to know Grace, I felt like you weren’t too happy about it either."

Joey quickly replied: "It's only because I don't believe in it. I don't want you to get hurt bro."

"Why do you think I don’t like Reuben?," Grace snapped, adding: "How would you even know that? Like you constantly have my name in your mouth."

Joey met Grace in Ibiza last year
Joey met Grace in Ibiza last year. Picture: ITV

"With these boys, you're not really giving the same energy, you gave me. So I'm just saying from my part," Joey said.

Referencing her time with Joey outside the villa, she said: "Because It's different because we had something before that we built on."

Joey's responded: "I feel like you're playing games with the boys. What? That is my opinion... Honestly I don't really care because I'm happy."

An enraged Grace replied: "Why do you feel like I'm playing games? You do care because you wouldn't be like 'yeah I know she doesn't like any of the boys.'"

Jess S and Ayo, Grace and Harry as well as Mimii and Josh also chose Joey and Jessy as the 'biggest game players'. In the same episode, Joey revealed the 'secret mission' he'd been on for Mimii.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

Two Love Island couples reunited for Ronnie Vint's birthday

Love Island's Wil, Uma, Harriett And Ronnie Name Themselves 'Winners' At Cute Reunion

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Hot On Capital

The revelation that Hello Kitty is a "personification of a cat" rather a literal cat has left people stunned

Is Hello Kitty A Cat? Viral Interview Saying She Is "Not A Cat" Leaves People Stunned

Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Engaged?

Zendaya and Tom Holland's family are in full support of their relationship

Zendaya And Tom Holland 'Rock Solid' After Engagement Rumours

We're unpacking Jade Thirlwall's music 'Angel Of My Dreams' video

Jade's Striking 'Angel Of My Dreams' Music Video Explained

Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos join Capital Breakfast

Watch: Twisters' Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos Have A 'Thrilling' Time On Capital Breakfast
JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' lyrics explained

Jade Thirlwall Decodes Her 'Angel Of My Dreams' Lyrics

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Jade deep dived into the writing process of 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jade Thirlwall Explains How 'Angel Of My Dreams' Helped Her 'Rediscover' Herself

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Maya Jama speaks out after Stormzy breakup announcement

Maya Jama Calls Out 'Cheeky' Paparazzi Abroad Amid Break Up From Stormzy

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained

What Does IFB Mean On TikTok? The 'Teamwork' Trend Explained

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Jade Thirlwall Solo Music Updates Including Release Date, Collaborations And More

Gracie Abrams spoke about how supportive Taylor Swift is as friend to her

Taylor Swift And Gracie Abrams Would Never Be In A Chart Feud, Gracie Tells Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Espresso' Lyrics

Joey and Lola knew each other before Love Island, but how?

How Does Joey Essex Know Love Island Bombshell Lola Deluca?

More Movies & TV News

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

One couple will be dumped from the island in Wednesday's episode

Love Island Fans 'Work Out' Who Was Dumped As Nicole And Ciaran Make Massive Decison

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson star in 'Mr Bigstuff'

Mr Bigstuff's Ryan Sampson Tells Capital Breakfast He 'Manifested' Danny Dyer Quitting EastEnders
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified

House Of The Dragon Viewers Left Horrified Over 'Disgusting' Daemon Love Scene

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset