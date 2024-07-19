Love Island Fans Think Joey's Hiding His True Feelings After Heated Game

Love Island fans are not happy with Joey's behaviour towards Grace. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Tensions are high in the Love Island villa, and fans think Joey Essex's actions prove he still has feelings for Grace Jackson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As soon as Grace Jackson walked in to Love Island as a bombshell, Joey Essex dropped what he had with Samantha Kenny to rekindle a familiar flame that he had found in Grace outside of the villa.

Their connection flew instantly, with producers reportedly having to cut some of their more steamy scenes due to X-rated content. But then, Jessy Potts entered the villa and picked Joey, and as he showed interest in Jessy, Grace backed away not prepared to be in an infamous Love Island love triangle.

As we near the final, Jessy and Joey are still going strong. Through the tests of Casa Amor and various bombshells, like Lola Deluca, they have both stayed loyal to one another.

But in every game or challenge recently, Joey has managed to bring up Grace, questioning her true feelings and suggesting she's not over him, and on Thursday night's episode viewers had had enough.

The islanders played a game which led to lots of arguments. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: "joey still wants grace and it’s PAINFULLY obvious. holy sh*t he nit picks anything to start an argument with her just to get her to talk to him."

Another said: "Joey on a different level has annoyed me this episode... Why can’t you let Grace go? Fully obsessed with her and she ain’t concerned about you."

Other comments read, "na joey is so obsessed with grace, i acc feel for grace. this must be DRAINING" and "I’m gonna need Joey to leave Grace alone!!"

Game in the Love Island villa causes chaos

In the episode the islnders were asked to name the couple they thought was 'the biggest game player'.

Reuben Collins, who is coupled up with Lola, said: "We've decided to pick Joey and Jessy. Joey is the game, knows the game. When I was getting to know Grace, I felt like you weren’t too happy about it either."

Joey quickly replied: "It's only because I don't believe in it. I don't want you to get hurt bro."

"Why do you think I don’t like Reuben?," Grace snapped, adding: "How would you even know that? Like you constantly have my name in your mouth."

Joey met Grace in Ibiza last year. Picture: ITV

"With these boys, you're not really giving the same energy, you gave me. So I'm just saying from my part," Joey said.

Referencing her time with Joey outside the villa, she said: "Because It's different because we had something before that we built on."

Joey's responded: "I feel like you're playing games with the boys. What? That is my opinion... Honestly I don't really care because I'm happy."

An enraged Grace replied: "Why do you feel like I'm playing games? You do care because you wouldn't be like 'yeah I know she doesn't like any of the boys.'"

Jess S and Ayo, Grace and Harry as well as Mimii and Josh also chose Joey and Jessy as the 'biggest game players'. In the same episode, Joey revealed the 'secret mission' he'd been on for Mimii.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.