How Does Joey Essex Know Love Island Bombshell Lola Deluca?

How did Joey and Lola know each other before Love Island? Their history explained.

Lola Deluca, 22, entered Love Island during one of the most intense episode yet. After she and Harry Baker, 25, entered as bombshells Maya Jama returned for another dumping.

Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies were left with the decision to dump one couple from the bottom three before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Despite the dramatics, it's Lola and Joey Essex that viewers have their eye on following Tuesday night's episode. As Lola introduced herself to the islanders, Joey did a double take saying, "I know you don't I?".

But how do they know one another and what's their history? Here's what we know...

What happened between Lola and Joey before Love Island?

There isn't much history between Lola and Joey but she has revealed she met the TOWIE star in Ibiza last year, the same place he met Grace Jackson.

She also said that he has liked her Instagram posts on many occasions after their first meeting.

After the shock entrance of Grace and then Emma Milton turning up in the Love Island villa, Lola is the third Love Island girl to have known Joey on the outside.

In the villa, Lola is cracking on with Joey and despite his coupling with Jessy Potts he has told her he's not 'closed off' because he and Jessy haven't had a conversation about it.

On Wednesday night's episode, Joey told Lola: “To be fair, it is actually nice getting to know you, because we’ve both got stuff in common, I’m not gonna shy away from it.”

Joey's told Lola to put her "grafting skills to the test" because this could be a "test" for him and Jessy.

