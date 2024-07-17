Love Island Fans 'Work Out' Who Was Dumped As Nicole And Ciaran Make Massive Decison

One couple will be dumped from the island in Wednesday's episode. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left Love Island last night? Fans think they've worked out which couple Nicole and Ciaran chose to send home in emotional dumping.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island ended with a major cliffhanger on Tuesday night as Nicole and Ciaran, who were voted the most compatible couple by the public, were told by Maya Jama that they had to chose which couple in the bottom three went home.

Konnor and Lolly, Grace and Reuben and Ayo and Jess were in the bottom three and at risk of being dumped. But fans thinks they've already figured out which two islanders were sent packing, which will be shown in Wednesday night's episode.

The brutal dumping came as two brand new bombshells entered the villa, Lola - who knew Joey Essex before the show - and Harry.

The islanders were lined up by the pool for the result of the public vote. Picture: ITV

Since the episode aired X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooded with people sure that Konnor and Lolly are going to sent home by Ciaran and Nicole, who recently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

One wrote, "There was no need for suspense, it's very obvious it will be Konnor and Lolly" and another said, "They’re obviously gonna choose konnor and lolly".

A viewer said they're "sure" it'll be Konnor and Lolly but they are "so sad" as they were "rooting for Konnor".

The Cornish lad joined Love Island a few episodes before Casa Amor and despite being coupled up with Grace and Emma his coupling with Lolly looks like his first chance at a romantic coupling in the villa.

The dumping came after Harry and Lola entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Ciaran and Nicole set to dump one couple from Love Island

However Lolly entered the villa pretty late in the show where lots of couples had already been well established like Nicole and Ciaran, despite her pulling Ciaran for a date when she first arrived.

Jessy and Joey, Mimii and Josh and Sean and Matilda escaped the bottom three in the public vote so are safe for now as they get even closer to the final.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.