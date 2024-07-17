Love Island Fans 'Work Out' Who Was Dumped As Nicole And Ciaran Make Massive Decison

17 July 2024, 10:41 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 10:46

One couple will be dumped from the island in Wednesday's episode
One couple will be dumped from the island in Wednesday's episode. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left Love Island last night? Fans think they've worked out which couple Nicole and Ciaran chose to send home in emotional dumping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island ended with a major cliffhanger on Tuesday night as Nicole and Ciaran, who were voted the most compatible couple by the public, were told by Maya Jama that they had to chose which couple in the bottom three went home.

Konnor and Lolly, Grace and Reuben and Ayo and Jess were in the bottom three and at risk of being dumped. But fans thinks they've already figured out which two islanders were sent packing, which will be shown in Wednesday night's episode.

The brutal dumping came as two brand new bombshells entered the villa, Lola - who knew Joey Essex before the show - and Harry.

The islanders were lined up by the pool for the result of the public vote
The islanders were lined up by the pool for the result of the public vote. Picture: ITV

Since the episode aired X, formerly known as Twitter, has been flooded with people sure that Konnor and Lolly are going to sent home by Ciaran and Nicole, who recently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

One wrote, "There was no need for suspense, it's very obvious it will be Konnor and Lolly" and another said, "They’re obviously gonna choose konnor and lolly".

A viewer said they're "sure" it'll be Konnor and Lolly but they are "so sad" as they were "rooting for Konnor".

The Cornish lad joined Love Island a few episodes before Casa Amor and despite being coupled up with Grace and Emma his coupling with Lolly looks like his first chance at a romantic coupling in the villa.

The dumping came after Harry and Lola entered the villa
The dumping came after Harry and Lola entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Ciaran and Nicole set to dump one couple from Love Island

However Lolly entered the villa pretty late in the show where lots of couples had already been well established like Nicole and Ciaran, despite her pulling Ciaran for a date when she first arrived.

Jessy and Joey, Mimii and Josh and Sean and Matilda escaped the bottom three in the public vote so are safe for now as they get even closer to the final.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Joey and Lola knew each other before Love Island, but how?

How Does Joey Essex Know Love Island Bombshell Lola Deluca?

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Love Island is set to end at the end of July

When Is The Love Island 2024 Summer Final?

Maya Jama enters Love Island with news

Two Bombshells Enter Love Island As Maya Jama Returns For Surprise Dumping

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Espresso' Lyrics

Maya Jama has sparked engagement rumours after her latest Instagram post

Are Stormzy And Maya Jama Engaged?

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama And Stormzy’s Relationship: From When They Met To Why They Broke Up A Second Time
Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm break up

Maya Jama And Stormzy Reveal Reason For Their Second Split In Shock Break Up Statement

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson star in 'Mr Bigstuff'

Mr Bigstuff's Ryan Sampson Tells Capital Breakfast He 'Manifested' Danny Dyer Quitting EastEnders
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified

House Of The Dragon Viewers Left Horrified Over 'Disgusting' Daemon Love Scene

Descendants 4 includes beautiful Cameron Boyce tribute

Disney's 'Descendants 4' Includes Emotional Tribute To Cameron Boyce Following His Death

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their friends in Europe

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Look So In Love On Night Out With Their Friends

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 15, 2023

All The Pictures From Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship So Far

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Joey was sent to grab Ayo for a chat with Mimii

Love Island Fans Predict Joey Ruins Things For Mimii In Upcoming Episode

Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump

Stranger Things 5 First Look Teaser Appears To Confirm Huge Time Jump

Big Brother returns in 2024

The Big Brother UK 2024 Start Date Has Been ‘Confirmed’

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras Tour wardrobe

Taylor Swift Got A Brand New ‘Speak Now’ Dress And Fans Think It Means Something

More Movies & TV News

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

A Love Islander spoiler sees Josh laying it on Grace

Love Island Spoiler Has Mimii's Friends Fuming At Josh For Unexpected Kiss

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?

Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset