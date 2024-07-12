Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

12 July 2024, 21:00

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart
Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Love Island's new bombshell Lolly Hart. Here's everything you need to know including her age, job and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Right after four islanders were dumped from Love Island, a brand new bombshell walked in whisking Joey Essex, Ciaran Davies and Konnor Ewudzi off for dates in the hideaway.

30-year-old Lolly Hart has entered the villa with hopes to "settle down with the right guy". Before the villa she said: "I feel like Love Island is my last resort at this point.

"It’s something I’ve thought about for a while as I’ve just turned 30 and been single a long time, so it’s time to find a husband. I don’t want a boyfriend."

As she looks for love in the villa, let's get to know the blonde bombshell a little better.

Lolly entered the Love Island villa on episode 39
Lolly entered the Love Island villa on episode 39. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lolly on Love Island 2024?

Lolly is 30 years old.

She has said that because Joey, 33, is a similar age she thinks they'll get along. The only downfall was his height as she admitted, I worry that we are the same height but I need to stop being so picky".

Where is Love Island's Lolly from?

Lolly is from Leicestershire but she is always travelling for work.

The cabin crew member said: "As part of my job I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world which has given me a great perspective on life, so I think I’ll bring that with me to the Villa."

Lolly took three boys for a date on her arrival episode
Lolly took three boys for a date on her arrival episode. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's Lolly's job?

Lolly works as air hostess and has revealed that her job has led her to many celebrity run-ins including Margot Robbie and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

She said: "I’ve flown with lots of celebrities through my work, I’ve personally served Renée Zellweger, Margot Robbie and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

"Margot Robbie was my favourite, she was such a babe, it was just before the Barbie premiere and she was flying back from LA with her husband."

What is Lolly from Love Island's Instagram?

You can find Lolly at lollyhart_ where she shares stunning selfies and an insight into her trips around the world.

Love Island returns tonight night, 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

