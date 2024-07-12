Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

12 July 2024, 12:40

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained
Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's iconic TikTok sound explained because 'Who is Emma?'.

Although Nicole Samuel is a Love Island 2024 OG cast member, she has been such an iconic, brunette bombshell bringing all the lols to Love Island viewers.

The Welsh beauty has had us experiencing all the highs and lows of her ever blossoming love with fellow Welshie Ciaran Davies - and now one of her effortlessly hilarious moments has the internet going crazy.

Alongside Uma Jammeh, who has since walked out of the villa, Nicole screaming "Who's Emma?" has gone viral on TikTok. But who is Emma, and why does Nicole sound so angry?

Nicole and Uma have gone viral
Nicole and Uma have gone viral. Picture: ITV

Who's Emma or 'Who's EMMARRR', as it's now been coined, is a soundbite from the girls in Casa Amor during a game of 'Raunchy Race' which they played against the boys in the main villa.

The islanders were given questions where they had to answer with a kiss and both sides were notified with who had won each round (either Casa or the main villa).

To add some spice into the mix the islanders were also told who had kissed who in the challenge and it so happened to be that a certain Emma propped up a few times.

The Emma in question is Emma Milton one of the Love Island bombshells, with history with Joey Essex. She entered the villa with four other girls, including Jess Spencer while the girls were in Casa with four new boys.

In the challenge she ended up kissing a couple of the boys, Wil Anderson and Ciaran to be more specific.

So as soon as the girls read the texts saying Emma had kissed - insert boy's name - in the challenge they weren't so happy.

As the eldest and youngest in the main villa Emma and Ciaran shared a kiss and were so quick they won the round. This was the moment that prompted Nicole to say, in her very distinct Welsh accent, "who's Emma?!".

Emma Milton is no longer in Love Island
Emma Milton is no longer in Love Island. Picture: ITV

Obssesed by Nicole's iconic phrase, which was aired back to her on movie night, Love Island stans have taken to post their own skits under the TikTok sound, which now has nearly 4,000 videos under it.

The videos have been captioned with things like, "When my mate's telling me a story but I only know faces, not names" and, "Me when his following list goes up by one".

Since leaving the show, Casa Amor boys Jake Spivey and Joel Kirby are amongst those who have posted their own TikTok to the sound.

