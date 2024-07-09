Love Island's Joey Essex Had Unaired Flirtations With Casa Amor Girl

Joey Essex reportedly had some romantic chats with a Casa Amor girl. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

One of the Casa Amor bombshells has come forward claiming she and Joey Essex had some flirty chats that didn't make the cut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's celebrity bombshell Joey Essex said he used Casa Amor to prove to the islanders that he's 'serious' about things with Jessy Potts, who he coupled up with not long after her arrival.

After he went from Samantha Kenny, to Grace Jackson to her, even Jessy didn't have faith that he'd stay loyal during the big relationship test, but to her surprise he did.

"I am disbelief, I cannot believe it," Jessy said as she returned to the main villa stunned to see Joey stood alone waiting for her.

However, one the Casa Amor girls has now come forward claiming Joey wasn't as well behaved as he's made out.

Six girls entered Love Island while the OG girls were in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Appearing on Love Island: Aftersun Diamante Laiva, who was seen getting to know Sean Stone, revealed that she'd been having some "brief" chats with Joey, much to Maya Jama and the audience's surprise.

Talking about what viewers 'didn't see', Diamante said: "What you guys didn’t see was that I actually had really nice chats with everyone and out of everyone the best chats came from Sean and Joey.”

Maya Jama hangs out with Diamonte at Love Island Aftersun

“Ooooh what happened with Joey?” Maya pressed, but Diamante rolled back a little bit insisting it was "very brief" and the best chats she had were with Sean.

After the revelations some fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their shock. One accused producers of "wanting Joey to win", but another clapped back saying it's because viewers "don't care".

Diamante got on well with Sean in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Diamante did have a lot of chats and even a few kisses with Sean, so she said she was shocked to have not been coupled up with him, as he returned to Matilda Draper.

She said: "When Sean was giving his speech he said he was confused, and he was saying he found connections in Casa and as he was saying that I was thinking, ‘Are we about to couple up?’

"I think he chose the safe option to stick with Matilda. He’s perhaps not as genuine as we all thought he was."

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.