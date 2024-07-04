Who Coupled Up With Who On Casa Amor? The Casa Amor Couples

4 July 2024, 11:45 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 12:22

Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor?
Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who did the OG islanders pick to couple up with after Casa Amor? As Love Island's Casa Amor 2024 comes to a close, here are the new couples formed from the show's biggest twist.

Casa Amor is always the biggest challenge that the islanders face in Love Island, for some who are yet to have found a secure match it can be exciting but for those who think they've found the one it's anxiety inducing.

This year's Casa Amor has been a whirlwind for sure, with Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel having dropped the 'L-bomb' days before, this has been the ultimate test of their relationship.

But for islanders like Jess White and Grace Jackson it has been an exciting opportunity to explore new connections with boys like Blade Siddiqi and Hugo Godfroy.

The main villa boys and girls couldn't stay apart forever though, so as it all becomes very real and they are faced with choosing if they want to couple up or return to their previous couple we're here to give you the low-down.

Here are all the couples to come out of Casa Amor...

Six new girls entered the main villa
Six new girls entered the main villa. Picture: ITV

Who coupled up with who on Casa Amor?

At the time of writing, the islanders haven't coupled up yet but as soon as they do, we'll update this page.

Who did the Love Island girls pick? Who did the Love Island boys pick?

Based on what we've seen on the show, we have some predictions about what the islanders will do.

For this year's Casa Amor the girls in the main villa were sent to Casa where they were joined with six new boys, while the boys stayed put and six new girls joined them there.

Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube look very set on returning to their boys in the main villa, Wil Anderson and Ayo Odukoya. However, Wil and Ayo have been cracking on with some of the new girls.

Yet, Wil looks like he knows where his bread is buttered and will likely go back to Uma even though he kissed new girl Lucy in the hideaway.

Whereas Ayo looks content with new girl Jessica and we wouldn't be surprised if he couples up with her, leaving Mimii single.

Jess and Matilda Draper look like they're going to be fighting it out for new boy Hugo. Jess' original coupling with Trey Norman doesn't look under threat though has he has been cracking on with new girl Ellie.

Love Island - tensions flare between Jess and Matilda

But for Matilda things might get dicey as, although Sean Stone has been getting to know new girls Diamante and Ruby, it's looking like he'll choose to stick with the sweet thang he has in the main villa.

For Grace, who recently called things off with Joey Essex, it looks like she's choosing between Blade and Moziah Pinder. But after a passionate kiss with Moziah in the bedroom, which she said was "10/10", it looks like she's set on bringing him back to the main villa.

Grace and the girls debriefed after she kissed Moziah
Grace and the girls debriefed after she kissed Moziah. Picture: ITV

To many fans' surprise, Joey has stayed out of all the Casa Amor flirting and cracking on as he's set on seeing what can come from his new coupling with Jessy Potts, who has also kept away from the Casa boys.

So we don't see Joey or Jessy picking someone new, they're more than likely going to come back together.

Konnor Ewudzi has been on the back benches for a while now, but after some good chats and a cheeky kiss with Emma Milton it looks like he knows who he's going to couple up with.

When the islanders choose their couples we'll update this page!

TV & Films

