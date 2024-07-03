Love Island's Casa Amor Raunchy Race Proves Nicole And Ciaran Are Meant To Be

Nicole and Ciaran said 'I love you' to each other before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island couple Nicole and Ciaran are going viral after Casa Amor's 'Raunchy Race' and it has fans thinking they're perfect for each other.

Love Island found a super couple in Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel, but just days after they dropped the 'L-bomb' they were separated for Casa Amor.

And on Tuesday night's episode tensions were high, as Casa Amor and the main villa went head-to-head in a 'Raunchy Race' which meant the islanders where 'necking on' left, right and centre.

Even though Ciaran and Nicole are very much closed off from getting to know anyone else they weren't able to escape a few smooches in the game as tasks for 'the shortest girl' and 'the youngest boy' popped up.

Ciaran ended up kissing Casa Amor girls Lucy and Emma, which had Nicole fuming.

The main villa won the 'Raunchy Race'. Picture: ITV

The clip of Nicole screaming,"who's Emma?" has gone viral as her distinct Welsh accent makes it all the more powerful.

But providing all the same energy, a clip of Ciaran went viral too. He was not happy to hear Nicole had locked lips with a couple of Casa boys as he exclaimed, "wait, wait, wait, who's name is Blade?!".

Blade might have an unconventional name but it's not halting his game one the show as Tuesday's episode showed him and Grace Jackson sharing a passionate kiss.

Raunchy Races upsets the girls on Love Island

Fans have placed Nicole and Ciaran's reactions side-by-side and if anything, they're reactions are so similar that they look like a perfect couple.

One fan took to X with the clips saying, 'they kinda match each others freak idk' - and with over 13,000 likes it's clear others agree. In the comments a viewer replied saying: 'Lmaooo match made in heaven.'

But some do worry that Nicole with overthink the whole thing and disrupt their almost perfect coupling. After Casa Amor were made aware that Ciaran had kissed Lucy, Nicole said: "Who the f**k's Lucy?"

Then, talking in the beach hut, she said: "This now has made me start to piece things together, who actually is she?"

Nicole kissed Casa Amor boy Moziah Pinder in the challenge. Picture: ITV

Ciaran's mum has just given the green light on Nicole, telling Maya Jama on Aftersun that she thinks she's "lush", so hopefully the pair make it through this test and come back to each other stronger than ever.

