Love Island's Casa Amor Raunchy Race Proves Nicole And Ciaran Are Meant To Be

3 July 2024, 12:13 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 14:32

Nicole and Ciaran said 'I love you' to each other before Casa Amor
Nicole and Ciaran said 'I love you' to each other before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island couple Nicole and Ciaran are going viral after Casa Amor's 'Raunchy Race' and it has fans thinking they're perfect for each other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island found a super couple in Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel, but just days after they dropped the 'L-bomb' they were separated for Casa Amor.

And on Tuesday night's episode tensions were high, as Casa Amor and the main villa went head-to-head in a 'Raunchy Race' which meant the islanders where 'necking on' left, right and centre.

Even though Ciaran and Nicole are very much closed off from getting to know anyone else they weren't able to escape a few smooches in the game as tasks for 'the shortest girl' and 'the youngest boy' popped up.

Ciaran ended up kissing Casa Amor girls Lucy and Emma, which had Nicole fuming.

The main villa won the 'Raunchy Race'
The main villa won the 'Raunchy Race'. Picture: ITV

The clip of Nicole screaming,"who's Emma?" has gone viral as her distinct Welsh accent makes it all the more powerful.

But providing all the same energy, a clip of Ciaran went viral too. He was not happy to hear Nicole had locked lips with a couple of Casa boys as he exclaimed, "wait, wait, wait, who's name is Blade?!".

Blade might have an unconventional name but it's not halting his game one the show as Tuesday's episode showed him and Grace Jackson sharing a passionate kiss.

Raunchy Races upsets the girls on Love Island

Fans have placed Nicole and Ciaran's reactions side-by-side and if anything, they're reactions are so similar that they look like a perfect couple.

One fan took to X with the clips saying, 'they kinda match each others freak idk' - and with over 13,000 likes it's clear others agree. In the comments a viewer replied saying: 'Lmaooo match made in heaven.'

But some do worry that Nicole with overthink the whole thing and disrupt their almost perfect coupling. After Casa Amor were made aware that Ciaran had kissed Lucy, Nicole said: "Who the f**k's Lucy?"

Then, talking in the beach hut, she said: "This now has made me start to piece things together, who actually is she?"

Nicole kissed Casa Amor boy Moziah Pinder in the challenge
Nicole kissed Casa Amor boy Moziah Pinder in the challenge. Picture: ITV

Ciaran's mum has just given the green light on Nicole, telling Maya Jama on Aftersun that she thinks she's "lush", so hopefully the pair make it through this test and come back to each other stronger than ever.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island fans fear for Uma in Casa Amor

Love Island Fans Fear For Uma As Wil Shows Interest In Casa Amor Girls

Uma Jammeh joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Ellie Jackson has a past with Love Islander Ciaran Davies

Inside Ciaran Davies’ History With Ellie Jackson On Love Island

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Hot On Capital

Travis Kelce has spoken about his time on stage with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Adorably Reveals What It Was Really Like On Stage With Taylor Swift

Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different

Inside Out 2 Director Reveals Original 'Anxiety' Design And It's Completely Different

Barry Keoghan Fans Think He "Manifested" Dating Sabrina Carpenter After Old Posts Resurface

Barry Keoghan Fans Think He "Manifested" Dating Sabrina Carpenter After Old Posts Resurface
Kem Cetinay is the new host of The Capital Weekender

Kem Cetinay Announced As New Host Of The Capital Weekender

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri joined Capital Breakfast to surprise superfan Jess

Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Surprise F1 Superfan Live On Capital Breakfast

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Jade Thirlwall Solo Music Updates Including Release Date, Collaborations And More

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene

House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell Explains Why He Didn't Wear A Prosthetic For Nude Scene
Simone Ashley: 9 facts about the Sex Education and

Simone Ashley: 13 facts about Bridgerton actress you need to know

Jade Thirlwall has announced her new single

Jade Thirlwall Officially Announces Debut Single 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What Is The Most Viewed Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What Is The Most Liked Video On TikTok? Here Are The Top 10

Internet

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

Eric Dane Explains Why He Was "Let Go" From Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play live-action Rapunzel in Tangled

Tangled's Mandy Moore Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Play Live-Action Rapunzel

House of the Dragon Creator Explains Why Milly Alcock Returns As Rhaenyra In Season 2

House Of The Dragon Creator Explains Why Daemon Sees Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Zac Efron has denied having plastic surgery

Zac Efron's Jaw Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix?

When Does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Come Out On Netflix? Here's Where To Watch

More Movies & TV News

Did Viserys Want Aegon To Be King? House Of The Dragon Reveals His Last Words To Alicent

House Of The Dragon Finally Reveals Who King Viserys Actually Named As His Heir

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid?

How Much Do Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Get Paid? Former Dancer Reveals Pay Breakdown

Nicole Kidman Praises Zac Efron For Playing Her Boyfriend In A Family Affair Despite Age Difference

Nicole Kidman Defends Age Gap Between Her And Zac Efron In A Family Affair

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset