4 June 2024, 16:53 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 17:06

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

Here’s when Casa Amor will happen on Love Island 2024 for series 11 and how long it'll last.

Love Island’s Casa Amor has to be one of the most exciting parts of the reality dating series.

The drama that comes out of it is like no other, with heads turning left, right and centre and brutal dumping happening before our eyes.

But some of Love Island's most iconic couples have come from Casa Amor such as Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan (now engaged), Molly Smith and Callum Jones, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki just to name a few.

So it's no wonder fans always look forward to it, and with Joey Essex being the first bombshell of the season this year, who knows what plans they have when they seriously want to test relationships in Casa Amor?

Here’s everything you need to know about when Casa Amor will start this year and how long it’ll go on for.

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024
Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

When is Casa Amor starting on Love Island this year?

As the show is being filmed live, there is no word just yet on when Casa Amor will begin this year, however, it won't be too difficult to estimate based on how the last few seasons panned out.

Season 10: Casa Amor began in episode 28

Season 9: Casa Amor began in episode 28

Season 8: Casa Amor began in episode 28

The last three consecutive seasons had Casa Amor begin in episode 28 on the dot.

If we take that information and calculate, knowing that six episodes air weekly, then we can figure out that the date Casa Amor 2024 will start will be on the 4th of July.

We'll update this page as more information gets revealed.

Casa Amor usually pops up halfway through the season
Casa Amor usually pops up halfway through the season

How long will Casa Amor last this year?

Casa Amor typically lasts around 3 or 4 days, which is just the right amount of time to put islanders’ loyalties to the test.

The contestants will have that time to get to know the new bombshells, take part in a series of challenges and decide if they want to develop their connection further or end it there.

The islanders will then gear up for the most dramatic night of every series, the re-coupling after Casa Amor - where islanders will decide whether to bring back the new bombshell they’ve been getting to know or stay with the islander from the main villa.

This is where emotions are truly put to the test and for some, as their partners slip through their fingers, they will realise the extent of their feelings.

