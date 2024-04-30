Inside Love Island's Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan's Relationship

30 April 2024, 14:21 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 14:56

All about Love Island winners Kai and Sanam
All about Love Island winners Kai and Sanam. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

What season of Love Island were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on? How long have they been together? Are Kai and Sanam engaged? Here's a closer look at the Love Island winners' relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were fan favourites on Love Island's winter edition in March 2023, so much so that they went on to win the show.

Kai was in the villa from the very start of the show but Sanam didn't enter until day 32, her and Kai hit it off instantly and made it to the end as the winning couple.

Just over a year after their Love Island romance began they are officially engaged, with Kai executing a super romantic boat proposal.

Love Island fans and ex-islanders are buzzing about the future Mr and Mrs Fagan, with former cast members like Millie Court and Toby Aromoloaran congratulating them.

So, while we await their predictably gorgeous wedding let's have a little look at their relationship.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won the second winter series of Love Island
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won the second winter series of Love Island. Picture: Getty

What season of Love Island were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on?

Kai and Sanam were on the second ever winter edition of Love Island, which was the ninth series including all of the summer series that came before. After meeting in Casa Amor they won the series with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins coming second place.

Are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan engaged?

Yes, on April 29th 2024 they announced the wonderful news that they had gotten engaged. As all the images and videos look very professional it's likely they got engaged at an earlier date and shared the news with the public one they were ready.

Over in TikTok Kai showed some behind-the-scenes of the romantic proposal he had perfectly planned. Their first ever date on Love Island was on a boat so Kai went out of his way to recreate the special moment, taking Sanam out on the water before popping the question - how adorable!

How long have Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan been together?

Kai and Sanam met on Love Island in March 2023, they left the villa as a couple and have been together ever since.

Not long after their time in the villa they made things official with Kai revealing it on his Instagram ahead of the show's reunion. Under three pics he wrote: "Take 3 Me, My Gf and My Boy @ Love island reunion"

After 13 months of being girlfriend and boyfriend they officially became fiancé and fiancée in April 2024.

Kai made sure the moment he proposed to Sanam was captured
Kai made sure the moment he proposed to Sanam was captured. Picture: Instagram @kaifagan_

Do Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan live together?

Yep! The Love Island stars currently share a flat but have ambitions of getting onto the property ladder together. Talking to OK! Sanam said: "We are looking for another place as we currently live in a flat, but want to move into a house.

"Kai has too many clothes – he needs his own room!"

Do Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have children?

There aren't any baby Fagan's running around just yet but it seems like it's on the cards. Kai told OK!: "If we weren’t working towards an engagement, marriage and kids - not necessarily in that order - then we wouldn’t be in the right relationship."

So engagement, tick! Marriage and kids could very well be next.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won their series of Love Island UK

Love Island Fan Faves Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan Announce Their Engagement

Callum Jones and Jess Gale split after seven weeks together

Why Did Callum Jones And Jess Gale Split After Love Island All Stars?

Rumours have swirled that Love Island's Callum Jones cheated on Jess Gale

Did Love Island's Callum Jones Cheat On Jess Gale?

Chloe Burrows spoke to Capital about whether she'd go public with her next relationship

Chloe Burrows Opens Up About Making Her Next Boyfriend Public

Jess Gale and Callum Jones starred in Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island’s Jess Gale Claims Callum Jones Did Something Unforgivable To Her

Hot On Capital

Netflix are reportedly creating a new live-action Scooby-Doo series

Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix

Blue Ivy Carter is the eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter Fact File: Age, Job & Movies She’s Been In

'Sabrina Carpenter bangs' have been trending on TikTok for weeks now

Sabrina Carpenter’s Bangs & How TikTokers Are Losing Their Minds Trying To Recreate Them

Met Gala 2024 confirmed guest list: Which celebrities are attending?

Met Gala Guest List: Here's Who Is Attending The Met Gala 2024

Blue Ivy Carter is set to star in the next Lion King film by Disney

Blue Ivy Carter To Star In New Lion King Movie 'Mufasa'

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates, Cities And Setlist

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

The Idea of You sees Anne Hathaway opposite Nicholas Galitzine

Who’s In The Cast Of The Idea Of You? A Complete Guide

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far

Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot and Trailers

Madeleine Maxwell and Ash Galati were initially paired by the experts

Here’s Why Madeleine Wasn’t At The MAFS Australia Reunion

MAFS' Jono and Ellie claim their relationship began after Final Vows

When Did MAFS Australia’s Jono And Ellie Really Start Their Relationship?

Doja Cat warns parents to not bring their kids to watch her on tour

Doja Cat Slams Parents Who Bring Their Kids To Her Shows

Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's Solo Music: Release Date, Collaborations And More
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Joe Alwyn has reportedly 'moved on' from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Has Reportedly ‘Moved On’ & Is ‘Dating And Happy’

Perrie is making her solo debut at Capital Summertime Ball

Perrie Edwards On Bringing Son Axel & Little Mix To Solo Debut At Capital Summertime Ball

Why was Justin Bieber crying on his Instagram?

Why Was Justin Bieber Crying In Recent Social Media Post?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard takes place 16th June

Get Your Tickets To Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Events

Travis Kelce takes it up a notch in his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Proves Things Are Getting Serious With Taylor Swift At Charity Gala

Is Billie Eilish going on tour with her third studio album?

Is Billie Eilish Going On Tour With 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'?

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her Espresso Lyrics

More Movies & TV News

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers

Are Patrick And Art Bisexual In Challengers? Josh O'Connor Explains Their Sexualities And Their Kiss
Chrishell Stause opened up about how she's grown on Selling Sunset

How Chrishell Stause Stopped Caring What People Think About Her

Zendaya's Challengers has a unique techno-inspired soundtrack

‘Challengers’ Soundtrack From Artist & Songs To Full Tracklist

Fans are loosing it over this picture of Emma and Joe Alwyn

What Is Emma Stone's New Film With Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset