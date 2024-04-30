Inside Love Island's Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan's Relationship

All about Love Island winners Kai and Sanam. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

What season of Love Island were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on? How long have they been together? Are Kai and Sanam engaged? Here's a closer look at the Love Island winners' relationship.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were fan favourites on Love Island's winter edition in March 2023, so much so that they went on to win the show.

Kai was in the villa from the very start of the show but Sanam didn't enter until day 32, her and Kai hit it off instantly and made it to the end as the winning couple.

Just over a year after their Love Island romance began they are officially engaged, with Kai executing a super romantic boat proposal.

Love Island fans and ex-islanders are buzzing about the future Mr and Mrs Fagan, with former cast members like Millie Court and Toby Aromoloaran congratulating them.

So, while we await their predictably gorgeous wedding let's have a little look at their relationship.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won the second winter series of Love Island. Picture: Getty

What season of Love Island were Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on?

Kai and Sanam were on the second ever winter edition of Love Island, which was the ninth series including all of the summer series that came before. After meeting in Casa Amor they won the series with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins coming second place.

Are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan engaged?

Yes, on April 29th 2024 they announced the wonderful news that they had gotten engaged. As all the images and videos look very professional it's likely they got engaged at an earlier date and shared the news with the public one they were ready.

Over in TikTok Kai showed some behind-the-scenes of the romantic proposal he had perfectly planned. Their first ever date on Love Island was on a boat so Kai went out of his way to recreate the special moment, taking Sanam out on the water before popping the question - how adorable!

How long have Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan been together?

Kai and Sanam met on Love Island in March 2023, they left the villa as a couple and have been together ever since.

Not long after their time in the villa they made things official with Kai revealing it on his Instagram ahead of the show's reunion. Under three pics he wrote: "Take 3 Me, My Gf and My Boy @ Love island reunion"

After 13 months of being girlfriend and boyfriend they officially became fiancé and fiancée in April 2024.

Kai made sure the moment he proposed to Sanam was captured. Picture: Instagram @kaifagan_

Do Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan live together?

Yep! The Love Island stars currently share a flat but have ambitions of getting onto the property ladder together. Talking to OK! Sanam said: "We are looking for another place as we currently live in a flat, but want to move into a house.

"Kai has too many clothes – he needs his own room!"

Do Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have children?

There aren't any baby Fagan's running around just yet but it seems like it's on the cards. Kai told OK!: "If we weren’t working towards an engagement, marriage and kids - not necessarily in that order - then we wouldn’t be in the right relationship."

So engagement, tick! Marriage and kids could very well be next.

