Love Island Lana Jenkins: Where She's From, Age And Her Celebrity Claim To Fame

Love Island's Lana Jenkins is sure to be popular in this year's villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Meet new Love Island hopeful Lana Jenkins who's looking for her perfect man this 2023 - here's everything you need to know including her Instagram, job and famous ex-boyfriend.

Winter Love Island 2023 is here and one contestant sure to be a lot of fun is Lana Jenkins.

Set to join a line up full of romantic potentials, this singleton is not only bringing talent and beauty to the villa, but also a lot of celebrity links.

From her famous ex-boyfriend to her celebrity circle of friends, we already can't wait to hear the stories she has to share in the new South African villa.

So who is Love Island's Lana Jenkins? Here's everything you need to know including her age, job and Instagram.

Lana Jenkins already leads a pretty celebrity lifestyle. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island contestant Lana Jenkins?

Age: 25

From: Luton

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: @lanajenkinss.

Lara is serious about finding love this 2023 after being single for almost three years and thinks she'd make the perfect girlfriend for the right suitor.

She said: "I’m amazing in a relationship! I’m a good cook, good at tickles, I’m fun to be around - but also very relaxed and laid back."

Lana Jenkin's has a cool celebrity circle of friends

As a makeup artist, Lana has got to paint some of the most recognisable faces in showbiz and she's been lucky enough for them to become close pals too. This includes Michelle Keegan who has already showed her support on social media.

However, despite such strong TV connections already, Lana admitted she told none of them about her Love Island gig.

She told Capital FM exclusively: "I was really good and didn’t tell any of my friends that are on TV that I was going on Love Island. So I didn’t actually get any advice from anyone apart from my family and my really close friends. But their advice is enough, I didn’t need anyone else’s.”

Who is Lana Jenkin's famous ex-boyfriend?

Over two years ago, Lana dated Owen Warner, Hollyoaks actor and I'm A Celebrity finalist.

According to reports, Lana and Owen found love after being introduced through mutual friends as she was good friends with many of the Hollyoaks cast.

However, their whirlwind romance only lasted a few months as they apparently called it quits shortly after.

Love Island's Lana has been on TV before

A makeup artist on Brassic and friends with lots of soap stars - you'd expect Lana to have landed a few TV gigs along the way, however, her TV debut isn't quite what we expected.

Talking to Love Island producers, she revealed her claim to fame and said: "When I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra."

Lana Jenkin's secret talent

She's an expert with a concealer brush and can make a mean paella, but Lana has another talent that not many people know about her.

When asked to reveal a secret, she said: "I’m fluent in Spanish." That would have been very handy for the summer's Spanish villa!