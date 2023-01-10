Take A Look Inside The Love Island Villa In South Africa

Love Island series 9 is being filmed in South Africa. Picture: Alamy/ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island series 9 is being filmed at a brand new villa in South Africa.

Love Island will be back on our screens on 16th January, marking the second time the series has had a ‘winter’ version.

The crew are heading to South Africa with a new line-up of contestants, including TikTok famous ‘farmer Will’, looking for love.

Love Island 2023 Star Lana Jenkins Dated I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner Before Heading Into The Villa

Maya Jama is taking over the reins for series 9, becoming the iconic series’ new presenter after Laura Whitmore stepped down at the end of series eight.

The Love Island series 9 villa is bigger and better than ever. Picture: ITV

Love Island's poolside area has comfy daybeds. Picture: ITV

The Love Islanders can use the outdoor gym. Picture: ITV2

After unveiling the singletons, ITV2 gave fans a first look at the new villa on the Ludus Magnus estate which they’ve given a Love Island makeover.

As always, the contestants have an outdoor gym, daybeds, a stunning view and of course the iconic fire pit.

The fire pit is back for Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

The villa comes with its own treehouse with stunning views. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island dressing room. Picture: ITV2

The villa has a number of new additions, including a tree house which looks like a cosy spot for bombshells to pull their love interests ‘for a chat’.

The Hideaway and the Dog House have also returned, with the Hideaway decorated with blue tiles, a hot pink bed and ‘get sexy’ written on the wall.

The islanders have a huge pool to sunbathe by. Picture: ITV2

The Islanders have a huge bedroom to sleep in. Picture: ITV2

The hideaway has been given a makeover. Picture: ITV2

The room is now called the Hideaway Retreat and features a cupboard ‘stocked with naughty things’.

It comes with its own plunge pool for the islanders to get some intimate alone time.

Outside, the pool overlooks the stunning South African countryside of vineyards and mountains.

As always, there’s a glamorous dressing room decorated with purple walls and gold mirrors for the islanders get camera ready.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital