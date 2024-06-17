Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

17 June 2024, 17:02 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 18:01

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More
Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Benedict Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson has also confirmed that his character is pansexual in modern terms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that Benedict will continue to explore his "sexual fluidity" in season 4.

Many Bridgerton fans have long believed that Benedict is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Season 3 part 2 sees him act on same-sex desires for the first time. Sparks fly between Benedict and Paul Suarez after Lady Tilly Arnold then invites Benedict to have a threesome with Paul. After some hesitation, Benedict agrees and realises that he loves exploring his sexuality.

What does this mean for the future of Benedict's story though and how does his future love interest from the books Sophie Beckett fit into this? Well, showrunner Jess Brownell and Luke Thompson have now revealed what's next for Benedict on the show.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Discussing Benedict's journey with his sexuality with Deadline, Jess explained: "When we talked about Benedict’s storyline this season in the room, so many of us, including myself, felt like he reads as a queer character in Season 1 and 2. So we felt like we wanted to make sense of that."

Benedict's story differs from the books where he's depicted as straight. As for his season 4 arc, Jess said: "I think his story, in many ways, across all the seasons, has been about learning how to be his true self when he doesn’t feel like he completely fits into the world of the ton. But he hasn’t been sure in the past about how exactly to navigate that feeling a little bit like an outsider."

Fans of the books will already know that Benedict marries a character called Sophie Beckett in his book but Sophie is yet to be introduced to the show. On top of that, Francesca's main love interest in the show is now a woman so Benedict's story could change.

Teasing what's to come for Benedict, Jess said: "I think we will continue that storyline of him exploring his fluidity going forward. This isn’t the end of that. As far as Sophie, I can’t say quite yet when she’s popping up."

With this in mind, it seems likely that Benedict will have more male love interests in season 4!

Benedict has a threesome with Lady Tilly Arnold and Paul Suarez in Bridgerton season 3
Benedict has a threesome with Lady Tilly Arnold and Paul Suarez in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about Benedict with Bustle, actor Luke Thompson said: "He seems to approach his feelings in a spirit of curiosity. There’s very little angst about it. It’s refreshing to see someone tackle that side of themselves without anxiety about who they are and what it means. Male sexuality, particularly, can feel boxy in the way that it’s explored."

Luke added: "Let’s be clear, it was an extremely repressive period. By our modern terms, the closest [descriptor] would be something along the lines of pansexuality - being attracted to the way someone thinks and feels, regardless of gender. That’s a word that could be used."

He ended by saying: "But what’s refreshing about it, certainly in the way that it’s being discovered at the moment, is that there is a sense of label-lessness about it."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why "Horrifying" Episode 1 Death Was Changed From The Book
Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have fans raising eyebrows online

Love Island Fans Have Controversial Theory About Joey Essex & Grace Jackson

Love Island

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell responds to Francesca Michaela backlash

Bridgerton Boss Responds To Backlash Over Francesca and Michael Stirling Changes

Ronnie Vint's angered Love Island fans with his behaviour in the villa

Love Island's Ronnie Vint Has Been Compared To These Past Islanders

Love Island

What happened to Theo in Bridgerton? Will he be in season 3 part 2?

What Happened To Theo In Bridgerton? Here's Why Eloise's Love Interest Isn't In Season 3

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light appeared on MAFS Australia 2024

MAFS Timothy Speaks Out About Blocking Lucinda Light On Instagram

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits