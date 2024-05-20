Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

20 May 2024, 17:38 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 18:02

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book
Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book. Picture: Netflix
Fans want to know who Eloise will marry in Bridgerton, will it stick to the books and a love story with Sir Phillip Crane, or will she marry Theo, who was introduced in season two?

Eloise Bridgerton is yet to have her own relationship story play out in Bridgerton on Netflix, and with season 4 now on the cards, fans can’t help but wonder who she'll end up marrying in the series.

The Bridgerton books each follow a different member of the family, something the Netflix series also adheres to, but for the TV adaptation there may be changes in store for the future of Eloise, who is played by Claudia Jessie.

Theo, a printer’s assistant, was introduced in Bridgerton season 2, and some viewers are adamant this is who Eloise will end up with. Meanwhile, some fans are hoping for a queer romance for the sassy Bridgerton sister, but those who read the books will know how things really play out for this independent lady.

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton, and does she end up with Theo? Here’s what you need to know, but we’ll warn you there are potential spoilers ahead!

Eloise Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton daughter
Eloise Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton daughter. Picture: Netflix

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

In fifth Bridgerton book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise ends up marrying Sir Phillip Crane, who you may remember from the end of season one. Sir Phillip (Chris Fulton) is the husband of Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) who marries Marina after his brother, the love of her life George Crane, dies during the war while she’s pregnant.

Phillip Crane hasn’t been seen in the Netflix series since season two, so it’s not clear whether Shondaland will stick to the books for the on-screen adaptation here.

To Sir Phillip, With Love sees Eloise dubbed a spinster for being single at 28, but as viewers and readers will know, she’s absolutely fine with that. However, after her best friend Penelope finds love with Colin Bridgerton, she starts to doubt her choice to stay single and wonders whether romance is something she should pursue after all.

Sir Phillip Crane is introduced as a moody widower after Marina sadly dies from lung fever and his unexpected proposal changes Eloise’s life overnight.

Phillip Crane marries Eloise Bridgerton in the books
Phillip Crane marries Eloise Bridgerton in the books. Picture: Netflix

Does Eloise end up with Theo in Bridgerton?

Eloise and Theo do not end up together, he actually doesn’t feature in the books at all and was a brand new character introduced for the sake of the show.

However, the fact that Theo was introduced for the TV adaptation has some fans hoping he’ll return at some point and reunite with Eloise. What Netflix plan to do for the soon-to-be-spinster’s romance remains to be seen.

Eloise’s short relationship with Theo ended abruptly after Lady Whistledown reported she’d been fraternising with political radicals. No wonder she’s so mad at Penelope in season three!

Theo was introduced into Bridgerton season two
Theo was introduced into Bridgerton season two. Picture: Netflix

