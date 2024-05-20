Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Boyfriend & More

20 May 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 15:25

Who is Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie?
Who is Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie? Picture: Getty/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who plays the role of Eloise Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama? Here's everything you need to know about Claudia Jessie from her age, Instagram, her back tattoo, previous roles and more.

Season three of Netflix's Bridgerton is all anyone can talk about with the first part having been released in May 2024. With the press tour full steam ahead fans are growing even more fond of actress Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton in the regency-era drama.

Eloise is the fifth child and second eldest daughter of the Bridgerton clan and is probably the most unruly of them all. She doesn't like to conform to society's standards and makes for a brilliant contrast to her elder sister Daphne who strives to be perfect in every way.

Read on to find out more about one of Bridgerton's breakout stars, here are all the details, from Claudia Jessie's age to her impressive television career.

Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton in the hit drama
Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton in the hit drama. Picture: Getty

How old is Claudia Jessie?

Despite playing a fresh-faced 18-year-old coming out to society in Bridgerton, Claudia is actually 34 years old. Born 30 October 1989 she's a Scorpio.

Where is Claudia Jessie from?

The talented star hails from Moseley – a suburb in south Birmingham – and began acting in productions based in the West Midlands in 2012. However, she spent a lot of her childhood in North London too.

In conversation with The Guardian she revealed that she lived in a houseboat between Birmingham and London. She said: "When my dad was still about, we spent a lot of time on the canal, but we were always on and off the boat. And I was also raised in a big old council estate in north London."

She went on to describe her childhood as "rough", saying: "All I ever knew was things being really hard. Dad was off, Mum worked as a cleaner. It was just difficult. I’ve got good memories of Mum and my brother, but we had no money, there were bailiffs at the door, it was horrible.”

Eloise Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton daughter
Eloise Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton daughter. Picture: Netflix

What TV shows and films has Claudia Jessie been in?

The talented actress had a long and impressive filmography even before signing onto the Netflix mega-hit Bridgerton.

Claudia began her acting career at 23 years old with an appearance on the medical soap opera Doctors. She soon racked up more television credits; such as Nickelodeon's Hosue of Anubis, Casualty, and Call The Midwife.

In 2015 she bagged the lead role of WPC Annie Taylor on the third season of WPC 56, a police drama on BBC One. Claudia has made other notable appearances in Line Of Duty, Vanity Fair (another Regency-era drama) and even Doctor Who.

The Bridgerton star has also acted in serval short films and indie projects – she's been very busy since she started acting a decade ago!

Claudia Jessie played the main role in WPC 56
Claudia Jessie played the main role in WPC 56. Picture: Alamy

Does Claudia Jessie have a back tattoo?

Yes, the makeup artist for Bridgerton revealed she has a large paisley tattoo on her back that they have to cover with makeup when she wears any dresses that are low cut on the back. Claudia herself described the tattoo to The Guardian as “ginormous”.

Does Claudia Jessie have a boyfriend?

Yes, although her character Eloise is pretty against any kind of relationship, Claudia is currently dating one of Bridgerton's casting director Cole Edwards.

Speaking to The Guardian about her audition for Eloise, she said: "I got a job and a fella on the same day.” “It was a great day for me, wasn’t it?” she jested. Previously, Claudia had been romantically linked to a sound engineer called Joseph.

But she's now happy with Cole who she was seen with on a wholesome dog walk back in 2022 - yep a while ago now! Claudia keeps her private life understandably private.

Claudia has been in 'Bridgerton' since season one
Claudia has been in 'Bridgerton' since season one. Picture: Netflix

Does Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie have Instagram?

Surprisingly, no!

The 34-year-old star steers clear from social media and doesn't have a public profile on the platform. However, there are multiple fan pages dedicated to the Bridgeton babe, some of which have amassed over a whopping 244k followers.

