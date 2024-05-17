Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For Eloise To Have A Queer Romance

Is Eloise Gay In Bridgerton? Claudia Jessie Says There's "Definitely Room" For A Queer Romance. Picture: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Fans have theorised that Eloise is queer-coded ever since Bridgeton debuted in 2020.

Claudia Jessie has responded to theories that Eloise is queer and it's great news for Bridgerton fans who think that she is.

As soon as the first season of Bridgerton came out in 2020, fans speculated that Eloise is queer-coded. Eloise is yet to have a same-sex romance in the show but many queer fans have identified with Eloise's story. In the books, Eloise is written as straight but showrunner Jess Brownell has now teased that the show will feature queer love stories going forward.

Adding to the speculation, Claudia Jessie has now said that there's "definitely room" for Eloise to have a queer love story.

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton?

Eloise and Penelope in Bridgerton season 1. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Business Insider about Eloise's sexuality and the fan theories, Claudia said: "I've always loved that there's this coding that people have with Eloise. There's a strength in her that I think a queer storyline can connect. And I've always been touched by that as a notion with Eloise. But yeah, there's definitely room for all of that."

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has also given fans hope that Eloise might have a queer love story in future seasons. Speaking to Refinery29 Australia recently, Jess teased that there will "absolutely" be queer stories in Bridgerton going forward.

She said: "I think this is a show about the many ways in which people love. So it only feels right to show all the ways in which people love, including queer love. So we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons."

As for which characters are queer, Jess was tight-lipped: "I don't want to say exactly how that plays out. But it was important to me to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories and tell stories about queer joy as well."

WARNING: BRIDGERTON BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Who does Eloise end up with in the Bridgerton books?

In Eloise's Bridgerton book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, she has an enemies to lovers romance with Sir Phillip Crane who we've actually already met. Phillip (Chris Fulton) marries Eloise's cousin Marina in the first season of Bridgerton. They later have two kids together but Marina tragically dies leaving Phillip widowed.

As a widow, Phillip reaches out to Eloise and, while they initially clash, sparks soon begin to fly and love blossoms.

For the time being, the show hasn't changed any of the characters final love interests so it seems likely that Eloise will end up marrying Phillip longterm. If and when Phillip returns to the show, it's unclear if Chris Fulton will still play him or a new actor.

In the books, Eloise's love story takes place after Daphne, Anthony, Benedict and Colin. The show has also changed the order of the books so Ruby, Hyacinth and even Gregory all could theoretically get their seasons before Eloise.

With that in mind, there's still time for Eloise to have a queer love story even if she ends up with Phillip all along.

