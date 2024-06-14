Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene. Picture: Netflix, @nicolacouglan via Instagram

By Sam Prance

What furniture did Luke and Nicola break on the set of Bridgerton? Now we finally have our answer...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is finally out and Nicola Coughlan has now confirmed what furniture she and Luke Newton broke filming one of the season's most passionate sex scenes. Was it a mirror? Was it a bed? Here's exactly what happened.

After breaking the internet with Colin and Penelope's iconic carriage scene in Bridgerton season 3 part 1, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are at it again in part 2. In episode 5, they bring the book's famous mirror scene to life where Penelope and Colin have sex for the first time. It's intimate, it's explicit and it's got viewers all around the world swooning.

Ahead of the release of part 2, Nicola teased that she and Luke were so in the moment in one of their sex scenes that they broke furniture. Now, we know what scene she was referencing because Nicola has given us picture evidence.

Nicola Coughlan won't reveal what piece of furniture was broken during steamy Bridgerton scenes

Speaking to Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby in May, Nicola admitted to causing an accident with Luke. She said: "It snapped and I have a picture of the snap." She would not say what the furniture was but she said that you could find it in a bedroom or a living room. She then added probably not a kitchen "depending how fancy your kitchen is."

Still unclear what the furniture could be, Sian then guessed a candlestick but Nicola laughed and said: "I don’t know how you get two people bouncing on a candlestick but that makes me feel like your personal life is really exciting."

In a separate interview with BuzzFeed UK, Nicola said: "I would say it’s like a piece of furniture that you would more see in the past than the present but yeah we did break it during a sexy scene because we were really going for it."

Yesterday (Jun 13), Nicola posted a photo of her and Luke with a chaise longue with a broken leg. She wrote: "Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it."

If you've watched episode 5, you will know that chaise longue is indeed the chaise longue from Colin and Penelope's long-awaited mirror scene. After Colin strips Penelope naked in front of a mirror, the couple have sex for the very first time on the chaise longue.

Clearly, Luke and Nicola were so in character that the leg of the chaise longue was no match for their on-screen chemistry!

And the Emmy Award for best sex scene goes to...Nicola and Luke!

Read more Bridgerton news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.