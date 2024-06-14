Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

14 June 2024, 12:09

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books
Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bridgerton season 3 introduces a brand new love interest for Violet Bridgerton called Lord Anderson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3 has left fans begging for Violet Bridgerton and Lord Anderson to marry but what happens in the books?

In the first two seasons of Bridgerton, there's little focus on Violet Bridgerton and her romantic desires. Following the death of her husband, she remains focused on her children and it's only in season 3 that we meet a potential suitor for her. The show introduces us to Lady Danbury's mysterious brotherMarcus Anderson and he instantly hits it off with Violet.

So are Violet Bridgerton and Lord Anderson endgame? Here's how their story ends in season 3 and what's next for them.

Does Violet Bridgerton ever remarry?

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Why does Lady Danbury hate her brother?

During season 3, we learn that Lord Anderson is a widower and he has moved back to London after finding life on his estate too lonely. After several, romantic encounters with Violet, it becomes clear that there's palpable chemistry between them. In episode 7, Lord Anderson tells Violet that he is interested in starting a relationship with her.

However, Violet says that she can't see Lord Anderson until he amends his relationship with Lady Danbury. Throughout the season, it's clear that Lady Danbury does not care for her brother. When Lord Anderson initially asks for Lady Danbury's help with a love match, she asks him to leave her out of his "raking about town".

In episode 7, we learn that Lady Danbury has harboured a decades long grudge against her brother because he told their father that she was trying to run away the night before she married Lord Danbury. She blames him for stopping her from being happy.

Marcus then apologises to Lady Danbury and reveals he didn't know she was scared of marrying Lord Danbury. Marcus actually thought he was protecting her. The pair makeup and Lady Danbury later tells Violet that she supports their relationship.

The season ends with Violet and Marcus dancing together but it's unclear what happens next.

Why does Lady Danbury not like Lord Anderson?
Why does Lady Danbury not like Lord Anderson? Picture: Netflix

Does Violet Bridgerton marry Lord Anderson in the books?

Unfortunately for fans wanting to know what happens next, Lord Anderson isn't a character in the Bridgerton books. He was actually written specifically for the series and Violet never remarries in the books. However, that means that anything is now possible in the series.

Essentially, all signs point to Violet and Marcus getting the happy ending they both deserve. And, even if anything sours between them, season 3 makes clear that Violet and Lady Danbury will remain friends regardless.

Read more Bridgerton news here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her family will be moving into Travis's home

Kourtney Kardashian Moves In With Travis Barker After Two Years Of Marriage

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Who Are The Love Island 2024 Bombshells? From Joey Essex To Grace Jackson

Love Island

Everything we know about Love Island 2024 contestant Grace Jackson

Who Is Grace Rosà Jackson? Meet The Love Island 2024 Bombshell

Love Island

Callum Jones was spotted with model Myna Amor in Greece

Who Is Love Island's Callum Jones' New Girlfriend?

Love Island

Meet the newest bombshells

Who Are The Three New Love Island Bombshells? Including Joey Essex's Ex

Love Island

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Filming For Squid Game Season 2 & 3 Wraps At The Same Time

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

How old is Eloise in Bridgerton?

How Old Is Eloise in Bridgerton? Her Age In The Show And Books Explained

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits