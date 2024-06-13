Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Showrunner Jess Brownell has explained Francesca's sexuality and why they changed a major detail in her love story with Michaela Stirling.

Bridgerton season 3's ending gave us quite a few twists, turns and surprises, some of which play out exactly as they happen in the books, and some of which are completely different.

One of those surprises involves Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and her new husband John Stirling (Victor Alli).

Bridgerton book readers will already know how Francesca's love story pans out within her book, When He Was Wicked. But in episode 8, the introduction of a brand new character named Michaela Stirling looks set to make huge changes to what happens in her future.

Now, showrunner Jess Brownell has explained why the major change was made, what it means for Francesca's sexuality and how it's all set to unfold in the future of the show.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3's finale!

What is Francesca Bridgerton's sexuality? Is she bisexual? Is she gay?

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay? Here's how season 3's ending sets up her future. Picture: Netflix

Does Francesca Bridgerton end up with Michaela Stirling? What happened to Michael Stirling?

Throughout season 3, Francesca has taken a much slower, more apprehensive approach to finding a love match compared to her siblings. She meets John and immediately feels comfortable with his calm and quiet persona. The two then get married.

In the final episode, Francesca tells a concerned Violet that she's still trying to find herself and hopes that by marrying John and going to Scotland, it will help her "know herself better".

At the end of Bridgerton season 3, viewers – alongside Francesca – are introduced to Michaela Stirling, John Stirling's cousin. A blushing Francesca immediately gets flustered by her confident arrival and stumbles over her words while greeting her.

This is where the show begins to deviate from Francesca's book... In Julia Quinn's novels, Francesca has two straight relationships. In the Netflix series, it's now been confirmed that she is queer.

Does Francesca Bridgerton end up with Michaela Stirling? Here's why they changed the character. Picture: Netflix

Michaela Stirling does not exist in the Bridgerton books, but Michael Stirling does. In the books, Michael (John's cousin) becomes Francesca's second husband after they grow closer following John's tragic death.

Of course, with the introduction of Michaela, this means that Michael will not exist in the TV show. Michael has been gender-flipped and is now Michaela. Francesca's second great love will be explored as queer relationship.

Francesca's sexuality in the show has not been labelled, but based on showrunner Jess Brownell's comments, she is queer. She has also stressed that Francesca's future relationship with Michaela does not take away or negate her love for husband John Stirling.

Here's what she had to say about making the major change...

Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling have a tragic ending. Picture: Netflix

Discussing Francesca's sexuality, Jess elaborated on the decision to explore the character as a queer woman. Speaking to Glamour, Jess said: "So the first time I read When He Was Wicked, which is Francesca's book, I really related to it as a queer woman. Her book talks a lot about how different she feels, and I think Julia Quinn's intention in the book is just that Fran feels different because she's introverted. But for many of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different is a part of our stories."

"I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in her book to nod toward telling a queer story," she continued. "There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela."

"It was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple."

Touching on John's relationship with Francesca, Jess explained that while Francesca is deeply in love with him, the love they share will be different to what she experiences with Michaela.

"I just want to say that I don't think that the reveal of Francesca's future queerness negates what she has with John," she said. "I personally don't believe in a hierarchy of relationships. Every relationship is different, and lots of different kinds of love are valid. The kind of love she has for John is very real. It's much more based on companionship and friendship and respect and shared interests than it is perhaps on passion. But passion is just one element of a relationship."

"Going forward, I'm hopeful to tell a very nuanced story about Francesca having two great loves in her life."

It's not yet been confirmed which Bridgerton sibling will take the lead on season 4, but Francesca and Michaela's love story will no doubt be a huge moment for the show.

