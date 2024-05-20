Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

Herre's how Colin finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown
Herre's how Colin finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. Picture: Netflix
Here's how Colin discovers that Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown in the books. Will it be the same in Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton season 3 part 2's trailer has arrived, and it's teasing a very, very big reveal that will send all esteemed members of the ton into an absolute shambles. That's right – Lady Whistledown's identity is going to be revealed... But how does Colin find out about it?

If you've read Colin and Penelope's book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, then you'll know how the rest of their story plays out. However, with the show already deviating from the novel's timeline, it could end up being very different.

The brand new teaser trailer for Part 2 hints at the big reveal of Lady Whistledown, Cressida Cowper's involvement in that drama and the effect it could have on Colin and Penelope's relationship.

For those that can't wait until June 13th to find out what happens in the books, and how Colin finds out that Whistledown is in fact his soon-to-be-wife, here's what you need to know. And if you don't want to know, well... stop scrolling now!

WARNING: Major spoilers for Bridgerton season 3 and Bridgerton book 4 ahead!

Does Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?

Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown will be discovered by Colin in season 3
Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown will be discovered by Colin in season 3. Picture: Netflix

The way in which Colin finds out about that Penelope is Lady Whistledown in the books is slightly different to how it looks like it’s about to play out in the series.

In the book, Colin actually finds out about Penelope before they’ve confessed their feelings for each other, and before their spicy carriage moment.

A public challenge is issued to unmask Whistledown, and Colin immediately suspects that Eloise is behind the whole thing. But then, plot twist! Cressida Cowper, in a bid to win the reward, claims the title and begins flaunting her false claim all over the ton.

After the ball where Cressida "confesses", Colin catches Penelope on Whistledown business, red handed, and confronts her. Then, the carriage moment happens, but it comes out of the two arguing rather than how it plays out in the show.

At this point in the show, Colin has no idea that Pen is Whistledown. That bombshell is still yet to drop...

Colin finds out that Penelope is Whistledown before the carriage scene in the books
Colin finds out that Penelope is Whistledown before the carriage scene in the books. Picture: Netflix

Based on the trailer for season 3 part 2, it looks like the unmasking of Whistledown will begin in episode 5, titled ‘Tick Tock’, and maybe even carry through to the end of the season.

In the teaser, we see that a £5000 reward has been put up for whoever brings evidence of Whistledown to the palace. Cressida claims it, presents herself to the Queen and Penelope gets to work writing a letter as Whistledown denouncing Cressida’s claim. (She's a fraud! She's a liar! Do not trust her!)

Colin then expresses his excitement at seeing someone unmask Whistledown, and Eloise threatens to tell Colin about the whole thing unless Penelope owns up to it – by midnight, at the latest! Later that night, at the ball, Penelope faints and her friends and family rush to her aid.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Once Colin finds out about Penelope in the series, the rest of the storyline may likely take on a similar narrative to that of the book.

In the book, the reveal unsettles Colin a little bit and he ends up questioning his feelings for Pen. Pen also can't let go of Lady Whistledown – she's made a considerable fortune over the past few years and wants to protect her legacy, so she responds to Cressida's claim with a new column (as we see in the trailer above).

Eventually, Colin (with Penelope's permission and his family's support) reveals Whistledown's true identity to the public after Cressida attempts to blackmail Pen after learning who she really is.

We'll have to wait and see if season 3 will cover this entire storyline, or if it will be spread out over season 4. Will Cressida find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown at the end of season 3? Will Colin reveal Whistledown's true identity to the ton? We'll find out on June 13th!

